Kate Middleton Flies Economy With Her Two Children, She's Praised for "Keeping It Simple"

Climate change is one of the main topics of conversation nowadays. And while common folks are doing their best to recycle and limit their carbon footprint, the rich mostly go living lavish lifestyles and traveling on private jets even for short distances. Well, not the Duchess of Cambridge, who just flew economy (again) with her children.
Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, future King, have been very outspoken about climate change. Just last year, Prince Williams shared his thoughts on the space races between billionaires and shared that “We need some of the world’s greatest brains and minds fixed on trying to repair this planet, not trying to find the next place to go and live."
The British Royal Family has also opted for electric cars, and they sometimes even fly in economy class, just like the rest of us.
This week, passengers on an economy flight were surprised to see they were flying next to several members of the Royal Family. Kate Middleton and two of her children, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, boarded a plane to Scotland, UK, along with the family's nanny, Maria Theresa Turrion Borrallo.
A fan shared a video on TikTok of the Duchess disembarking the plane, writing: "On a flight to Scotland, both kids, a nanny and security 2 rows in front of me." People jumped in the comments to praise Kate for not going for a private jet, including the uploader of the video, @turbom1k3y: "Could get a private jet or helicopter but keeping it simple. Flying economy. She even got up half way through the flight to get her daughter's iPad."
The source continued that "And yes she was stunning, even gave me a smile while looking back at row behind her to talk to her son." And that came with some perks for the people on board because the journey was “smoother” than usual.
