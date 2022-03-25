Kate Middleton and Prince William Use the Same Ride as the Queen in Jamaica, a Land Rover

Land Rover is Queen Elizabeth’s ultimate favorite car brand, and Duke and Duchess of Cambridge channeled her and Prince Philip’s 1953 trip riding in the exact same vehicle.
Queen Elizabeth II started her reign in 1952 after her father, King George, passed away. Shortly after, she and late Prince Philip had to go on a tour of the Commonwealth, which included the Caribbeans.
There, the newly-crowned British monarch rode in an open-top Land Rover for her visit in Jamaica.
Back then, Land Rover supplied the first bespoke “State Review” car, and they drove in it for six months while they did the royal tour of the Commonwealth, traveling 44,000 mi (71,000 km).
The vehicle had an elevated seat in the back so that the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh could be seen while they passed by the crowds.
Fast forward almost seven decades later, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are on their Caribbean tour, too. The royal couple got a chance to ride in the same vehicle the Queen did 69 years ago.
Kate and William are on the sixth day of their journey and they attended their final engagement while riding in an open-top Land Rover.
It’s been well-documented that the Queen’s favorite brand is the Land Rover, and her favorite car is the Defender. Her first car as monarch was a Land Rover Series I, which she had received shortly prior to her accession to the throne. She learned to drive in 1945 as a member of the Auxiliary Territorial Service where she trained as a mechanic and military truck driver. But, by law, the British monarch is not required to have a driver’s license.
In recent years, when she’s not traveling in her custom Bentley state limousine, her short drives are in a green Jaguar X-Type Estate.
