KartKraft Promises the Ultimate Kart Racing Experience, Out Now on PC

After more than three years in development, the ultimate kart racing experience, KartKraft is finally exiting Early Access. Developed and published by Motorsport Games, having acquired the game IP, assets and code from original developer Black Delta back in March, KartKraft is making its way to PC.
The full release of KartKraft adds a number of new additions to improve the overall gameplay experience. For example, players can now participate in scheduled multiplayer sessions with a custom matchmaking system, something that wasn’t available in the Early Access version.
More importantly, the release version of the game allows players to customize their karts with 8 officially licensed manufacturers and 5 different classes. Not to mention that players can race on 7 officially licensed, laser-scanned circuits, including the newly added Whilton Mill circuit. To further enhance immersion, developer Motorsport Games has added support for virtual reality and triple screen play, as well as full motion support.
Apart from Whilton Mill, KartKraft features several other tracks such as: Atlanta Motorsports Park (USA), PF International (United Kingdom), Go Kart Club of Victoria (Australia), Geelong Kart Club (Australia), and International Circuit of Genk (Belgium).
The following karts are now available for KartKraft players: Arrow, CRG, Deadly, Formula K, Monaco, OK1, Praga, and SodiKart. As far as gaming modes goes, players can participate in AI Quick Race, PvP Ghose Leaderboards (Global and National Divisions), and Practice. A full-fledged photo mode has been added too.
One of the most advanced kart racing simulators out there, KartKraft encourages players to build their karts from the ground up using over 60 components and more than 1000 parts that all affect handling.
KartKraft is now available to play today on Steam for PC. The game can be purchased for $40/€34 and while the game has just been released, the folks at Motorsport Games said they will continue to work on and improve the game after initial launch.
More importantly, the release version of the game allows players to customize their karts with 8 officially licensed manufacturers and 5 different classes. Not to mention that players can race on 7 officially licensed, laser-scanned circuits, including the newly added Whilton Mill circuit. To further enhance immersion, developer Motorsport Games has added support for virtual reality and triple screen play, as well as full motion support.
Apart from Whilton Mill, KartKraft features several other tracks such as: Atlanta Motorsports Park (USA), PF International (United Kingdom), Go Kart Club of Victoria (Australia), Geelong Kart Club (Australia), and International Circuit of Genk (Belgium).
The following karts are now available for KartKraft players: Arrow, CRG, Deadly, Formula K, Monaco, OK1, Praga, and SodiKart. As far as gaming modes goes, players can participate in AI Quick Race, PvP Ghose Leaderboards (Global and National Divisions), and Practice. A full-fledged photo mode has been added too.
One of the most advanced kart racing simulators out there, KartKraft encourages players to build their karts from the ground up using over 60 components and more than 1000 parts that all affect handling.
KartKraft is now available to play today on Steam for PC. The game can be purchased for $40/€34 and while the game has just been released, the folks at Motorsport Games said they will continue to work on and improve the game after initial launch.