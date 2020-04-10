Karma E-Flex Van May Not Look Like It, But It Has Some Revero GT Genes in There

Since the beginning of April, American carmaker Karma has been hard at work trying to tell the world all about a modular platform for electric and autonomous cars that it believes will revolutionize the industry.
Called E-Flex, this platform has been used in a certain amount to underpin the stunning Revero GT, but there are many more applications it can be used for. In fact, E-Flex can be adapted in a total of 22 different ways.
In the foreseeable future, Karma plans to demonstrate five such possible uses for its platform. One of them is the L4 E-Flex van pictured above.
Using the body of what seems to be a Ram ProMaster, Karma utilized an undisclosed portion of its E-Flex platform to make the van both electric and autonomous.
The van is powered by a flat battery pack that can feed power to a 1, 2, 3 or 4 electric motors, depending on needs (we are not being told how many are used here), via the Silicon Carbide Inverter (SiC) the company also unveiled last week.
The van is packed with Lidar, radars, and cameras sourced from WeRide, and all the information collected by it is fed to and analyzed by an NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Pegasus autonomous vehicle computing platform.
“Using the E-Flex Platform, our goal was to create collaborative partnerships that address a wide array of applications,” said Srini Gowda, Karma Automotive’s VP of Autonomous Driving/ADAS.
“By working with nimble technology leaders like WeRide and NVIDIA, we intend to offer unique market solutions with greater speed and efficiency.”
Sketchy as always, Karma does not say anything about the performance and capabilities of the van, but did release a video showing us glimpses of what it meant putting it together - available below.
In the coming weeks we’re likely to get even more E-Flex news coming from Karma, and perhaps we’ll get a better idea of what E-Flex is supposed to mean as do.
“The Karma strategy is to look at what is coming next.” – VP Autonomous Driving and ADAS, Srini Gowda #KarmaAuto pic.twitter.com/u5FYY0H8ir— Karma Automotive (@KarmaAutomotive) April 7, 2020