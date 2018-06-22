Kangaroo Causes Car Crash in Montana

This wouldn’t be a surprising headline if it happened in Australia, but the accident actually took place in northern Montana, near Dodson. At least, the crash wasn’t a bad one.
Two women were hospitalized after a one-vehicle car accident, and the story they told about what had caused it made the police and the hospital staff snicker, thinking they must have banged their heads as their car rolled over, KTVQ reports.
After all, who has heard of kangaroos running on the roads of Montana? These two women have, that’s who.
The accident was confirmed by Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Matt Finley. He heard of the rollover on Highway2 and went to the hospital to talk to the victims, the publication reports.
Both women had the same story about the cause of the crash: they had to swerve the car to avoid collision with a kangaroo on the road. Finley and hospital staff dismissed the story, thinking the women were “just out of it;” the officer, at least, had the sense to double check.
He went back to the scene of the crash and saw the kangaroo “in the ditch about 40 yards away,” KTVQ says. “The kangaroo was uninjured from what he could tell.” It seems unlikely that the animal hung around for this much time after the crash if it wasn’t hurt, but that’s the official narrative.
“Finley said he was told there was a kangaroo farm in the area, which is where the animal may have come from, but said he has been unable to locate it,” the report continues.
As of the time of writing, the women have been treated for their injuries and released from the hospital. The kangaroo is still on the loose, but authorities are supposed to continue the investigation and locate the reported farm.
After all, who has heard of kangaroos running on the roads of Montana? These two women have, that’s who.
The accident was confirmed by Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Matt Finley. He heard of the rollover on Highway2 and went to the hospital to talk to the victims, the publication reports.
Both women had the same story about the cause of the crash: they had to swerve the car to avoid collision with a kangaroo on the road. Finley and hospital staff dismissed the story, thinking the women were “just out of it;” the officer, at least, had the sense to double check.
He went back to the scene of the crash and saw the kangaroo “in the ditch about 40 yards away,” KTVQ says. “The kangaroo was uninjured from what he could tell.” It seems unlikely that the animal hung around for this much time after the crash if it wasn’t hurt, but that’s the official narrative.
“Finley said he was told there was a kangaroo farm in the area, which is where the animal may have come from, but said he has been unable to locate it,” the report continues.
As of the time of writing, the women have been treated for their injuries and released from the hospital. The kangaroo is still on the loose, but authorities are supposed to continue the investigation and locate the reported farm.