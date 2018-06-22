autoevolution
 

Kangaroo Causes Car Crash in Montana

22 Jun 2018, 8:53 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
This wouldn’t be a surprising headline if it happened in Australia, but the accident actually took place in northern Montana, near Dodson. At least, the crash wasn’t a bad one.
11 photos
2018 Subaru Outback2018 Subaru Outback2018 Subaru Outback2018 Subaru Outback2018 Subaru Outback2018 Subaru Outback2018 Subaru Outback2018 Subaru Outback2018 Subaru Outback2018 Subaru Outback
Two women were hospitalized after a one-vehicle car accident, and the story they told about what had caused it made the police and the hospital staff snicker, thinking they must have banged their heads as their car rolled over, KTVQ reports.

After all, who has heard of kangaroos running on the roads of Montana? These two women have, that’s who.

The accident was confirmed by Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Matt Finley. He heard of the rollover on Highway2 and went to the hospital to talk to the victims, the publication reports.

Both women had the same story about the cause of the crash: they had to swerve the car to avoid collision with a kangaroo on the road. Finley and hospital staff dismissed the story, thinking the women were “just out of it;” the officer, at least, had the sense to double check.

He went back to the scene of the crash and saw the kangaroo “in the ditch about 40 yards away,” KTVQ says. “The kangaroo was uninjured from what he could tell.” It seems unlikely that the animal hung around for this much time after the crash if it wasn’t hurt, but that’s the official narrative.

“Finley said he was told there was a kangaroo farm in the area, which is where the animal may have come from, but said he has been unable to locate it,” the report continues.

As of the time of writing, the women have been treated for their injuries and released from the hospital. The kangaroo is still on the loose, but authorities are supposed to continue the investigation and locate the reported farm.

kangaroo car accident montana lol
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Audi Procon-Ten: The No-Airbag Safety System Blue Origin's Race to the StarsBlue Origin's Race to the Stars
Tank Vs. Well Reviver Auto Digital License Plate Explained Roborace - Racing with No DriverRoborace - Racing with No Driver
The Judgemental Uber Guy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? How to Use the Bush Winch War Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer TanksWar Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer Tanks
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Drifting Guide for Dummies Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Royal Weddings Cars and CarriagesRoyal Weddings Cars and Carriages
Booth Girls Have Cooties 2018 Hill Climb FIA Regulation Changes A Short History of Go-Kart RacingA Short History of Go-Kart Racing
 
 