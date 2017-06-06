autoevolution

Kamaz Truck Goes to Northern Russia for an Epic Snow Jump

 
6 Jun 2017, 13:30 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Depending on which side of the Iron Curtain you lived, the name "Kamaz" can mean two things. For those to the East of it, it immediately brings to mind the image of a rugged truck with an orange cabin and two rounded headlights.
For the rest of the world, though, it's the truck manufacturer that everybody wants to beat in the Dakar Rally and pretty much any other competition it enters. I remember watching these behemoths crest the sand dunes (back when the Dakar Rally actually ended in Dakar) and wondering what is it that keeps them from sinking in.

Even though I had no plans of becoming a truck driver, I was somehow more interested in this class than any of the other three of the competition. And glancing over the numbers of these vehicles makes it easy to understand why.

The Kamaz 4326b - which, by the way, has won this year's Dakar Rally too - is a juggernaut weighing 10.5 tons (that's 23k lb) that's capable of reaching 140 km/h (87 mph) despite being shaped like a 7'-high block of concrete.

Its 16.2-liter V8 turbodiesel engine generates 1,000 horsepower, and only God knows how much torque. What we mortals know is that the 16-speed mechanical synchromesh helps it reach 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 11.5 seconds. If you've ever seen a rhino at full speed, you can get a pretty accurate idea of what the Kamaz would look like.

Alternatively, you can watch the clip below. The truck shows up in the kind of high-quality clips we've come to expect from Red Bull as it makes good use of its 30 cm of suspension travel. The giant machine is driven by Eduard Nikolaev, the 2013 and 2017 Dakar winner, and also a man who, apparently, isn't afraid to challenge the most basic laws of physics.

A vehicle this size should not be able to fly without the use of some ginormous wings, right? Well, it turns out that a bit of snow in the right place is enough to send it cresting through the cold air around Murmansk for 37 meters (121 feet). They must have felt the moment it touched the ground all the way to China, and some tsunamis were allegedly reported as well. Totally worth it, though.

Kamaz Red Bull kamaz truck snow jump jump stunt
 
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78