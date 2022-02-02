Justin Bieber Buys, Grossly Overpays for Bored Ape NFT: $1.3 Million

Whether intentionally or not, celebrities often style themselves as influencers. This is no different: more celebrities are jumping on the NFT bandwagon, hailing it as the future of collectible art.
Justin Bieber is the latest to go all-in on the NFT craze, after the likes of Matt Damon, Paris Hilton, Reese Witherspoon, and Gwyneth Paltrow. Like some of these (plus Eminem, Serena Williams, Shaquille O’Neal, Stephen Curry, and Travis Barker), Justin is now the proud owner of a Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFT.
And proud he is, make no mistake about it. After the acquisition, he posted a photo of his Bored Ape, BAYC #3001, to social media, alongside lyrics from his hit lonely. The lyrics go with the Bored Ape, as it’s shown with tears welling up in its eyes and an overall dejected figure.
NFTs are non-fungible tokens, one-of-a-kind digital assets on the blockchain and, according to critics, a money pit, if not a proper pyramid scheme. The Bored Ape NFT has become, due to its popularity among celebrities, a status symbol.
That said, Bieber’s Bored Ape is a standard one, which means he didn’t get a custom version, like Paris Hilton or Gwyneth Paltrow did. Still, Bieber paid more than five times its market value – which is to say he grossly overpaid for it. Page Six reports that one such basic Bored Ape NFT is some $208,000, but Bieber shelled out $1.3 million for it or 500 Ethereum.
Bieber isn’t new to the NFT market, either, so he must have really fancied this particular Bored Ape. His Lonely Bored Ape joins his 619 NFTs from 49 collections on OpenSea and is one of the highest deals in NFT history.
Justin Bieber is worth an estimated $265 million as of the time of press, so $1.3 million, while an outrageous amount for the regular Joe, is a drop in the bucket for him. Still, the fact that he overpaid for something that doesn’t even exist except in the digital realm is not lost to critics on Twitter, who have been quick to mock him for the unwise purchase.
Justin Bieber really paid 5x the Bored Ape floor price for an ape with no rare traits— theweeknd.eth (@LilMoonLambo) January 29, 2022
He just got finessed ????????????