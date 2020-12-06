Jump Onboard a Lotus Exige Sport 350 for a Spirited POV Drive in Italy

As car enthusiasts, you can never really pass on the opportunity to watch a POV drive in a fast car, especially if it's something you don't get to see on a day-to-day basis: the British built Lotus Exige Sport 350!
Youtuber Riccardo Fiaccadori from Italy has been doing these kinds of POV videos for 8 years now, and he always manages to bring something interesting to the screen. He's driven a Ferrari 458 Italia, a Porsche 991 GT3 RS, a Lancia Delta HF Integrale Evo 2, a 700 horsepower Toyota Supra, a Ferrari F12 Berlinetta, and he's even showcased a few fast motorcycles!
One interesting fact about his newest video is that it has been a year since his last release. If you look back at older videos, you can only wonder how the police haven't cracked down on his channel earlier on, as he was always pushing the cars on public roads as if he were on the racetrack.
And that might have just happened, as his style of driving now seems to be a lot calmer, albeit still interesting to watch. As let's face it, any Lotus out there should make for an interesting watch, as they've been designed for petrolheads to have fun out and about.
The Exige has been around for almost twenty years now, and it has been through multiple upgrades, moving along from the initial 1.8-Liter Rover K-series inline-four to a Toyota built 1.8-liter with the same cylinder configuration, and ultimately to a 3.5-Liter Toyota 2GR-FE Supercharged V6, which can go as high up as 430 horsepower in the Exige Cup 430.
For the Exige Sport 350, the 2GR-FE unit has been tuned to 345 horsepower at 7,000 RPM, and 295 lbft (400 NM) at 4,500 RPM. As weight has been kept to a minimum - just a bit over 2,400 lbs (1110 kg), the car is able to sprint from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.7 seconds. But enough for the specs, just enjoy the drive!
