Jump in the Driver's Seat of a 1,200 HP Autobahn-Munching 9FF Porsche

I think we might have found a car that can finally bring Ken Block's Hoonicorn to its knees, and it's located in Germany. This 1,200 horsepower Porsche GTurbo that was built by the insane people over at 9FF just loves flying low over the Autobahn at speeds well in excess of 200 mph (322 kph)!



After all, in 2020 it's becoming more and more common to see 1,000 horsepower builds, but most of the time these cars aren't that reliable or can't really put all that power on the ground due to excessive wheelspin. Still, cars like the 9FF GTurbo featured in this clip tearing apart the Autobahn seem to be in a league of their own.



The base car was a 997 GT3, which quickly went from a relatively normal road-going sportscar to more of a race car, as it now features a larger displacement stroked engine, force fed by two Garrett GT3582 turbos. The car has three driving modes available, depending on your day to day perspective, and in its fastest version, it should send about 1,200 horsepower to the wheels.



Thanks to a serious weight-loss diet involving lots of kevlar parts that make up the body kit and the roof, official figures given by 9FF make this car sound very scary indeed. While the theoretical top speed should be about 245 mph (394 kph), 0 to 186 mph (300 kph) is achieved in just 12.4 seconds, which is quite faster than a Chiron and almost as fast as a



The driver hits 211 mph (339 kph) twice during his test, even while being in the Medium Level power mode, and he's obviously stunned at the performance of the car, noting, "This is the most insane thing I have ever experienced in my life."



