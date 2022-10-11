JuJu Smith-Schuster Arrives at Chiefs Game in a One-of-One Lexus With Black Panther Powers

The Kansas City Chiefs won last night against the Raiders, 30-29, and it might be also because their wide receiver, JuJu Smith-Schuster was dripping in vibranium, as he arrived in a one-of-one Black Panther Lexus LC 500 Convertible with Black Panther powers.
This year, Lexus teamed up again with Marvel Studios for the second installment of the critically acclaimed Black Panther. And the marketing campaign for the movie seems to involve more things than just showing off a few vehicles in the movie.
The first movie had a Lexus LC 500 while King T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) was chasing bad guys in South Korea. This year, for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which will premiere next month, we'll see the Lexus LC 500 Convertible and the Lexus GX on the big screen. But that's not all the promo going on between the two. The Japanese brand also used the Dora Milaje for an ad to promote their first-ever electric car, the Lexus RZ 450e.
And now, they teamed up with Adidas and Chief's JuJu Smith-Schuster to say "Wakanda Forever." The football wide receiver pulled up to the Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium in a one-of-one Lexus LC. The athlete wore the necklace from the movie, plus a Wakanda jacket. Of course, since it’s a partnership with Adidas, he also had shoes inspired by Marvel’s superhero movie.
The LC 500 Convertible came with a matte black exterior, gloss black stickers resembling the markings on Black Panther's suit, and gold accents, including a big decal on the hood representing the claw necklace worn by the Black Panther.
This collab was pretty much a dream come true for JuJu, who has declared himself a big fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He even got to meet the late actor Chadwick Boseman, when he came to watch the Steelers practice in 2019. When it comes to his surprising partnership with Lexus, it might be because Adidas sponsors him. The brand has been doing several collaborations with big names like Prada, Disney, and LEGO. And longtime fan JuJu and Lexus seem to make a great team.
