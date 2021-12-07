Juicy Widebody Kit for Mazda RX-7 Finally Lives to Offend, Also Clad in Carbon Fiber

Mostly because of its quirky front/mid-engine rotary power setup, Mazda’s RX-7 has managed to gather a huge cult following. So much so that people are not only focusing on the whole series but often solely dream about a certain iteration.
For example, Khyzyl Saleem, the virtual artist behind the_kyza account on social media, has a cool passion for Mazda’s third-generation FD3S RX-7. He exemplified his love for the sports car on numerous occasions... in the virtual world. But he’s so passionate about the FD iteration that half a decade ago he also bought one. And harbored a neat little tuning dream ever since.
Naturally, we are virtually taking a look at its digital realization. But the great catch is that his passion is taking form in the real world as well. So, his very personal widebody kit is now taking shape as an extremely limited (25 units worldwide) package created in collaboration with LTO (Live to Offend) and Kingdom Carbon.
Interestingly, it doesn’t have a fancy name, which is kind of odd considering the imagination of these pixel masters. Instead, the LTO X KC FD3S RX-7 Kit will probably try to speak volumes to RX-7 fans from a visual standpoint. Either in “high-quality FRP (or) 100% full carbon fiber with a stringent 3D-development process to ensure seamless fitment.”
As for the design, which is probably not going to be everyone’s cup of tea, there’s clear motivation behind it. “This kit is a personal one for me. Somewhat a love letter to all my favorite FD tuning houses from the past and present, namely R.E Amemiya and Feed. But it also encompasses everything I love about the OEM RX7 shape,” explains the British CGI expert.
Of course, a little homage to another of his personal favorites – Mazda's 787B racer – was also to be expected. Along with the slammed looks, wide arches that will make any FD RX-7 stand out in a crowd, as well as the cool deep-dish wheels (which are most surely not part of the package). Unfortunately, there’s just one detail nagging us: what’s the price?
