Juiced Bikes Gives Us a Closer Look at Its New Envy-Inducing E-Bike, a Must-Have in 2022

Just a few days ago, Juiced Bikes announced its new electric two-wheeler, meant to turn heads and induce envy among peers. Now, the U.S.-based manufacturer lets us take a closer look at its RipRacer, boasted as the ultimate fun-size e-bike built for everyone.
The in-depth presentation in the video (at the end of this article) is offered by Juice Bikes’ founder himself, Mr. Tora Harris, with the RipRacer in the clip being 90 percent made of production parts. That means this is pretty much how the bike is going to look like when it hits the market. Juices Bikes will only make a few more cosmetic changes, such as changing the spokes with black ones.
Based on a BMX-style platform, the RipRacer bike is equipped with 20” fat tires, but it is still compact and easy to fit into your car, an elevator, and other tight spaces. You can get the e-bike in four colors, black, blue, green, and yellow.
A 52V battery powers the RipRacer, and it is available in 10Ah or 15Ah. The battery comes with a cool hidden feature, a built-in Apple AirTag compartment so that you can track your bike anywhere in the world. As for the offered range per charge, the bike promises more than 55 miles (88 km), depending on the version you opt for, as the RipRacer comes in two options: a Class 2 or Class 3 model. Class 2 has a smaller range of only 35 miles (56 km).
The RipRacer packs a 750W geared hub motor, and with the Class 2 version, you can go as fast as 20 mph (32 kph). If you choose the Class 3 version, you get a top speed of 28 mph (45 kph) with the pedal assist.
Other notable features of the two-wheeler are its hydraulic disc brakes, the LED display, the 1,050-lumen headlight, and the rear and brake LED light.
You get a lot of accessories for the RipRacer, from a water bottle to a front carrier, a rear rack, with this bike being impressively sturdy.
Possibly the hottest bike of 2022, as described by Tora Harris, the RipRacer is now available to pre-order, with the Class 2 version starting at $1,400 and the Class 3 version at $1,600. Shipping for both models is scheduled for March 2022.
