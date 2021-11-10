Juiced Bikes Aims for the Ultimate Fun-Sized e-Bike With the RipRacer

autoevolution
Like most e-bike makers, U.S.-based Juiced Bikes has been marketing to a very specific type of customer: the kind that wants to move around the city (and not only) in complete freedom and while having fun, but without ever relying on a passenger car. With the latest model, they’re upping the fun factor.
Juiced Bikes has just introduced the latest addition to an impressive lineup, something they call the ultimate fun-sized e-bike. The RipRacer brings a slew of innovations to the existing models, in a form factor that makes it appealing to a wide array of riders, solid range, and the promise of fun. It is, in short, the perfect e-bike for the younger generation, as Tora Harris, CEO and Founder of Juiced Bikes, says in a statement.

Not that this should stop older folks from trying it out.

The RipRacer is offered either as a Class 2 or a Class 3 e-bike, with a 52V/10Ah battery and a 52V/15Ah battery, respectively. Range differs for each model: 35+ miles (56 km) for the former and 55+ miles (88.5 km) for the latter. So does top speed: 20 mph (32 kph) and 28 mph (45 kph), respectively, delivered by a Bafang 750W geared hub motor.

Both models share the lighter and slightly smaller frame, which is step-through to accommodate riders between 5’0 and 6’3 (152 to 190 cm). The battery comes with Apple AirTag integration and a more water-resistant design, as well as other practical improvements, like a handle to carry it inside with more ease, a visible charge meter, and its own docking station. This will become available later this year and will be compatible with other electronics, effectively allowing riders to use the bike as a portable generator.

The RipRacer also features hydraulic disc brakes and cadence pedal assist technology, all-terrain fat tires, and is offered with front and rear lights for visibility on the road. Available colors will be Baja Blue, Noir, Hi-Viz Yellow, and Mystic Green.

“With a younger generation becoming more and more interested in electric bikes, we saw the opportunity to launch a smaller model at an entry-level price point, an e-bike that appeals to a wider audience, but of course with the signature performance features the Juiced brand is so well known for,” Harris explains.

That part about the entry-level price point can’t be stressed enough: with more e-bike models coming to market, few are focused on both counts, affordability and quality. The RipRacer will have the introductory price of $1,399 for the Class 2 and $1,599 for the Class 3 model, with the pre-order books open now. Deliveries are scheduled for March 2022.
