Journey Through the Stars in Search for a New Home for Humanity in IXION

I’ve been keeping my eyes on IXION since the game was revealed at E3 2021, and while I was anxious to play it as soon as possible, I didn’t expect the game to be launched in 2022. I’m happy to report that the Kasedo Games & Bulwark Studios duo confirmed yesterday at Gamescom that IXION will arrive on PC (via Steam and other digital PC platforms) on November 16.
If you haven’t heard about the game, the title might give you an idea of what to expect. IXION presents players with an impossible scenario in which Earth has become uninhabitable, so humanity must find itself a new home throughout the stars.
The gameplay formula is pretty simple on paper: guide your crew of survivors on a dangerous journey through space in the hopes of finding a suitable place to build a new home for humanity. Guiding involves station infrastructure, population management, exploration, and building, so it’s a bit more complex than anyone might think.
IXION combines multiple game mechanics such as city building, survival elements and exploration, into a space opera. Players take the role of the Administrator of the Tiqqun space station. Keeping the space station flying proves will be quite challenging, so strategic thinking will be required.
According to developers, players will be “constantly pulled between maintaining hull integrity, bringing in new resources and managing power consumption.” Not to mention that it’s a race against time. Depending on what you’ll discover while exploring the space could bring you closer to disaster or … salvation.
You’ll be able to unlock six sectors on your station, each able to house more population, support new jobs, and provide opportunity to monitor the crew with the so-called Data Listening System. Did I mention that there are multiple factions who are trying to escape the fate of the Earth, each trying to prevent the other from being successful?
IXION is not The Expanse, but I’d definitely play the game until the next season of the space opera arrives. You can too, starting November 16, just make sure to add it to your Steam Wishlist.
