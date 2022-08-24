Journey Through the Stars in Search for a New Home for Humanity in IXION

I’ve been keeping my eyes on IXION since the game was revealed at E3 2021, and while I was anxious to play it as soon as possible, I didn’t expect the game to be launched in 2022. I’m happy to report that the Kasedo Games & Bulwark Studios duo confirmed yesterday at Gamescom that IXION will arrive on PC (via Steam and other digital PC platforms) on November 16.

