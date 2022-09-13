Josh Duhamel Marries Audra Mari, Travels in a Red Cadillac Eldorado

Actor Josh Duhamel is married again! He just stepped down the aisle with Miss World America, Audra Mari, in North Dakota and celebrated the event with a joy ride in a vintage 1959 Cadillac Eldorado for the photoshoot.
Josh Duhamel, 49, and Audra Mari, 28, have just tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Oliver Lutheran Church in Fargo, North Dakota.
The wedding didn’t include big celebrations, but the Transformers actor and the former Miss World America went for a joy ride in a vintage red Cadillac Eldorado, cruising around the small town for their photo shoot. They later celebrated at a bar with their close friends.
The convertible they used for their photoshoot, a Cadillac Eldorado, seems to be from the model's short-lived fourth generation, which was available between 1959 and 1960. The convertible Duhamel rode in seems to be from the 1959 model year. It came with a 6.4-liter V8 engine as the only option, paired with a four-speed Hydra-Matic automatic transmission.
The power unit delivered 345 horsepower (350 ps) and a maximum torque of 435 lb-ft (590 Nm). Thanks to these figures, the convertible could reach 62 mph (100 kph) in 10.8 seconds, with a top speed of 115 mph (185 kph).
It’s unlikely that the actor owns this Cadillac convertible, which means he might've rented it for the occasion. Over the years, he was seen behind the wheel of a GMC Sierra Denali, a Chrysler 300C SRT-8, a Range Rover Vogue, a Jeep Wrangler, and a Tesla Model X, in his effort to be sustainable. He also shared that, before purchasing his Tesla, he had a hydrogen-powered car, but didn't say which model.
Prior to his wedding to Audra Mari, Josh Duhamel was married to singer Fergie, with whom he shares a son, Axl Jack. Duhamel and Mari started dating in 2019, following his divorce, and they announced their engagement in January 2022.
