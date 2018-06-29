Jon Olsson Takes Crazy Roofless G-Class With 780 HP for a Spin

Jon Olsson's G500 4x4 Squared is not a convertible SUV, like the Range Rover Evoque model. No, the conversion is permanent, so it has more in common with the SLR Stirling Moss or a Caterham sports car.
The former extreme skier is now better known for his love of cars and awesome YouTube vlogs. Each time he buys a new car, the world starts to pay attention - RS6, R8, Huracan, Rolls-Royce Wraith... you name it.
However, nothing he's ever made even comes close to this thing. Last year, he took an angle grinder to his G500 4x4 Squared, which was already one of the most extreme off-roaders in the world. Work is now finished, and it looks like the most awesome adventure car ever.
In place of the roof, the G-Class now has a million miles of headroom. And even though it looks as hydrodynamic as a brick, he thought it fit to include some classy boat decking. Who knows, maybe his wife is into sunbathing on the back of a car.
You can't miss the fact that the windshield has been cut down significantly, nor the fact that it's covered in a combination between camouflage and the two-faced white and black look seen on the Rolls.
Lord Hans (that's the name given to the G-Class) also sports some serious engine mods. Normally, the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 is supposed to make 422 HP. However, intense tuning has boosted the output to 780 HP. There's also an Akrapovic exhaust system with butterfly valves that are controlled via an iPhone app.
You could say that this project takes the G-Class back to its roots. If it rains, the fact that there's no roof means the interior will get all wet, but this was always supposed to be a rough and ready model, not an uber-luxury Mercedes.
