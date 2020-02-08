autoevolution
Jon Olsson's 2020 Audi RS6 "Leon" Is the Meanest in the Game

8 Feb 2020
Fight fire with fire - this seems to be the principle Jon Olson uses for his custom car shenanigans - as some of you remember, the freestyle skier's ex-generation RS6 "DTM" was stolen back in October 2015, with the super-wagon having been reduced to a pile of burnt metal by the time it was found. Well, the athlete is back in the game with the 2020 RS6 and his new ride is lit.
The gear head recently took to Instagram to share his fresh toy with us, with the German machine having been nicknamed Leon. For the record, Olsson loves to baptize his tuned contraptions, with his George Rolls-Royce Wraith being another example of the sort.

Of course, the 600 hp of the standard car wouldn't do, so the muscle figure was taken to 785 ponies, but this is not the end of it. Instead, the aficionado talks about an upcoming turbo upgrade, which is expected to take the twin-turbo V8 heart of the machine to 850-1,000 hp.

And you'll definitely be able to listen to that engine at work, since it has been gifted with a Milltek exhaust system.

As far as the eye candy is concerned, the Ingolstadt ride was fitted with a Bifrost Automotive body kit, while its custom wheels come from Brixton Forged. The latter seem to sport an aero design inspired by the infamous Turbofans born in the motorsport realm.

"What about the livery?" I hear you asking. Well, this comes from Sean Bull Design, a name that will sound familiar to fans of the Renault Formula One team.

For now, all we have is a set of images, which you can check out in the Insta posts below. However, you can bet your skis that Leon will be involved in all sorts of velocity adventures as we move further into the year.

PS: We should've seen this build coming.

 
 
 
 
 
Introducing the new "Leon the RS6"%%% Engine tuning by @stertmanmotorsport , current power 785hp but by the end of next week we expect to land at 850-1000hp when new turbos etc and a couple more tweaks! Wheels by @brixtonforged x @CestNormal (that will also go on sale) Bodykit by @bifrostautomotive x @cestnormal that will also go on sale. Amazing wrap design by @seanbulldesign and applied by @wrapzone Tires by @continental_swe and @bandhagens_dack Exhaust by @millteksport And of course @bilmetro for getting me an early spot as well as my brother @hansolsson and @bauhaussverige who hooked up tonights event! Thanks a million to everyone that made this happen! I could not be more grateful for all your hard work and support! #LeonTheRS6 #NiceAndCalmButCanScreamWhenHeWantsTo #FeelsGoodToBeBackWithTheFourRings

