Jon Olsson's 2020 Audi RS6 "Leon" Is the Meanest in the Game

Introducing the new "Leon the RS6"%%% Engine tuning by @stertmanmotorsport , current power 785hp but by the end of next week we expect to land at 850-1000hp when new turbos etc and a couple more tweaks! Wheels by @brixtonforged x @CestNormal (that will also go on sale) Bodykit by @bifrostautomotive x @cestnormal that will also go on sale. Amazing wrap design by @seanbulldesign and applied by @wrapzone Tires by @continental_swe and @bandhagens_dack Exhaust by @millteksport And of course @bilmetro for getting me an early spot as well as my brother @hansolsson and @bauhaussverige who hooked up tonights event! Thanks a million to everyone that made this happen! I could not be more grateful for all your hard work and support! #LeonTheRS6 #NiceAndCalmButCanScreamWhenHeWantsTo #FeelsGoodToBeBackWithTheFourRings

A post shared by Jon Olsson Delér (@jonolsson1) on Feb 7, 2020 at 8:08am PST