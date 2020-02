Jon Olsson's 2020 Audi RS6 "Leon" Is the Meanest in the Game

The gear head recently took to Instagram to share his fresh toy with us, with the German machine having been nicknamed Leon. For the record, Olsson loves to baptize his tuned contraptions, with his George Rolls-Royce Wraith being another example of the sort.Of course, the 600 hp of the standard car wouldn't do, so the muscle figure was taken to 785 ponies, but this is not the end of it. Instead, the aficionado talks about an upcoming turbo upgrade, which is expected to take the twin-turbo V8 heart of the machine to 850-1,000 hp.And you'll definitely be able to listen to that engine at work, since it has been gifted with a Milltek exhaust system.As far as the eye candy is concerned, the Ingolstadt ride was fitted with a Bifrost Automotive body kit, while its custom wheels come from Brixton Forged. The latter seem to sport an aero design inspired by the infamous Turbofans born in the motorsport realm."What about the livery?" I hear you asking. Well, this comes from Sean Bull Design, a name that will sound familiar to fans of the Renault Formula One team.For now, all we have is a set of images, which you can check out in the Insta posts below. However, you can bet your skis that Leon will be involved in all sorts of velocity adventures as we move further into the year.PS: We should've seen this build coming