Jolly Green II Helicopters in Action Look Like Proper Black Hawks

Back at the beginning of 2020, the U.S. Air Force (USAF) announced a new variant of the Black Hawk helicopter, one meant to replace the aging HH-60G Pave Hawk. Two years later, we get to see one of the first images with these beasts in action.
The new variant, officially named HH-60W, got the nickname Jolly Green II, in a nod to Vietnam-era helicopters and the people who flew in them.
Based on the UH-60M Black Hawk, the new Jolly Green is intended for search and rescue roles. Among the most important modifications made is the inclusion of a new fuel system that should double the aircraft fuel capacity, increasing the time dedicated to missions.
Being the most modern of the bunch, it also includes the latest in terms of sensors, defenses, weapons, and cyber-security.
When it announced the version, the USAF said there would be 113 of these coming into service over the next few years. To make sure pilots are used to them, CAE USA will supply USAF next year with a virtual reality/mixed reality (VR/MR) aircrew trainer.
The system comprises a VR headset for each of the airmen that make up the crew, simulating the helicopter’s physical components, down to the gun mounts, and a virtual reality cockpit and the rear compartment. It will be deployed at the Moody Air Force Base in Georgia, but it can be moved to wherever it’s needed in the coming years.
Yet some pilots seem to be already flying the Jolly Green II, with a pair of them seen here as they depart the flight line at MacDill Air Force Base in Florida, going on a mission for the Mosaic Tiger 22-1 exercise that took place back in November.
It’s unclear at this time how many Jolly Green IIs are already in service.
