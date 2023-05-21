Join the Fast Quarter-Mile Club With This 2012 COPO Camaro

Do you need to spruce up your car life with a quick ride that was built to devour the quarter-mile? You're in the right place then, because we just crossed paths with one that's bound to give you more attention in the neighborhood than any Mustang Shelby or Dodge Hellcat.
It's no ZL1, as you already know, but a COPO Camaro. This ultra-fast Chevy muscle car was made in 2012, and only 69 of them saw the light of day. The GM-owned brand offered three engine choices for this model. The list comprised three V8s with 7.0 and 5.3-liter displacements. The latter came with a 2.9- or a 4.0-liter supercharger.
The pictured car features the 427 ci unit, aka the 7.0L one, being one of 43 that came fitted with this lump, and it has a Summit White paint finish with the Racing Blue Graphics Package. The rest of the colors available for it were Silver Ice Metallic, Ashen Gray Metallic, Victory Red, and Flat Black. It has a roll cage, two bucket seats, rear-seat delete, safety harnesses, performance gauges, and no sound deadening.
More importantly, besides the technical modifications and the different looks compared to the era's regular Camaro models, the COPO variant, which built on the legacy of the eponymous models made in the late 1960s, was created to devour the drag strip. Mind you, with up to 550 horsepower developed in the top form, it's not precisely a dragster in disguise, as the normal Hellcat variants of the Dodge Challenger are far more potent. However, it has been clocked at roughly nine seconds back in the day. Furthermore, some claim to have dealt with the quarter-mile sprint in 8.88 seconds.
Mind you, the stunning Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170, which was presented earlier this year and boasts as much as 1,025 horsepower on E85, can do it in 8.91 seconds at 151.17 mph (243.28 kph). Therefore, if you are familiar with fast take-offs and muscle cars, chances are you can smoke the new Demon on a good day in a car with half the power.
To do so in the pictured one, you will have to attend Mecum's Tulsa auction less than a month from today. The event is scheduled for June 9-10, and the said COPO Camaro is one of the stars. The auction house hasn't said much about it, and they haven't provided an estimated selling price. Nevertheless, we think it will fetch well over $60,000. The original MSRP of the car stood at almost $90,000 eleven years ago. That said, how much would you be willing to spend on it, assuming you were on the lookout for such a beast? Hit the comments area below and let us know.
