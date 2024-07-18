John Wick's '69 Mustang and More Purebred Muscle Cars Are Discounted in the Crew Motorfest

Last time in The Crew Motorfest, as part of the weekly discounted bundle, we got the 750-hp 2005 Saleen S7 Twin-Turbo Glacier Edition and the 755-hp 2019 Chevrolet Corvette C7 ZR1 Convertible for 1,842,399 Bucks or 263,199 CC. Now it's time for something with so much American muscle that it would make even Sam Sulek jealous, and not just because John Wick (Keanu Reeves) sort of drove one of them.
The Drag & Donk bundle is currently 20% off at 651,839 in-game Bucks or 93,119 Crew Credits (CC), down from 814,800 Bucks or 116,400 CC. The pack contains three purebred muscle cars: the 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429 Lime Edition, the 2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, and the 2012 Dodge Challenger SRT-8 392.
The RWD '69 Boss 429 Lime Edition starts with a 328/600 Performance Level and has a 7.0-liter (429 ci) V8 engine that produces 375 hp. Now for the sort of disappointing news. Keanu Reeves' 1969 Ford Mustang from the John Wick 2014 movie is unabashedly a Mach 1. However, the decals say it's a Boss 429 because of creative choices and so on.
While the Devil is in the details, the 'Stang is still amazing to drive, especially when you upgrade it. During the Summit Contest, I managed to get up to a 600/600 Perf. Lvl. and now develops 846 horsepower with a 0 to 60 mph acceleration time of 3.87 seconds and a top speed of 187 mph or 301 kph.
Next, the 2017 RWD Camaro ZL1 starts with a 524/750 Performance Level and carries a 6.2L V8 supercharged engine that makes 650 hp. It can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds and max out at 195 miles per hour or 314 kilometers per hour. If you upgrade its parts enough and bring it to a 750/750 Perf. Lvl., you can squeeze out 814 hp. At this point, it can hit 60 mph from a standstill in 2.93 seconds and max out at 224 mph or 360.4 kph. It also handles like a dream, especially in corners.
The pack isn't that expensive at 651,839 Bucks and offers three mouthwatering American muscle cars. If you're low on in-game cash, simply do some quick challenges like photos or speed traps to close the monetary gap. I bought it to complete the Summit Contest and didn't think twice.
Lastly, there's the Custom bundle at 30% off, which costs 58,870 Crew Credits, down from 84,100. You can't buy this pack with Bucks or Jedi mind tricks, only with real money, which is regrettable because it features the 2024 Ford Mustang GT Convertible (S650). The bundle also contains vanity items like the Purple Segment Underglow, Purple Nitro, and Purple Web Tire.
This topless plum-crazy pony has a 446/750 Performance Level. Its 4th-gen 5.0-liter Coyote V8 engine produces 480 horsepower and 418 lb-ft of torque. Ford is already selling the 2025 model-year Mustang GT with a starting MSRP of $45,460.
The RWD '69 Boss 429 Lime Edition starts with a 328/600 Performance Level and has a 7.0-liter (429 ci) V8 engine that produces 375 hp. Now for the sort of disappointing news. Keanu Reeves' 1969 Ford Mustang from the John Wick 2014 movie is unabashedly a Mach 1. However, the decals say it's a Boss 429 because of creative choices and so on.
While the Devil is in the details, the 'Stang is still amazing to drive, especially when you upgrade it. During the Summit Contest, I managed to get up to a 600/600 Perf. Lvl. and now develops 846 horsepower with a 0 to 60 mph acceleration time of 3.87 seconds and a top speed of 187 mph or 301 kph.
Next, the 2017 RWD Camaro ZL1 starts with a 524/750 Performance Level and carries a 6.2L V8 supercharged engine that makes 650 hp. It can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds and max out at 195 miles per hour or 314 kilometers per hour. If you upgrade its parts enough and bring it to a 750/750 Perf. Lvl., you can squeeze out 814 hp. At this point, it can hit 60 mph from a standstill in 2.93 seconds and max out at 224 mph or 360.4 kph. It also handles like a dream, especially in corners.
Lastly, the 2012 Dodge Challenger SRT-8 392 Dragster Edition has a 624 out of 810 Performance Level, making it the most potentially dangerous vehicle out of the trio. It even comes with the traditional wheelie bar to keep it from getting airborne during launch. On a good day, this bad boy's standard version with the 6.4L HEMI V8 engine produces 470 hp at 6,000 RPM, propelling it to 182 mph or 293 kph. Sadly, Ivory Tower didn't care to mention the in-game stats for the bundle's Dragster Edition.
The pack isn't that expensive at 651,839 Bucks and offers three mouthwatering American muscle cars. If you're low on in-game cash, simply do some quick challenges like photos or speed traps to close the monetary gap. I bought it to complete the Summit Contest and didn't think twice.
Lastly, there's the Custom bundle at 30% off, which costs 58,870 Crew Credits, down from 84,100. You can't buy this pack with Bucks or Jedi mind tricks, only with real money, which is regrettable because it features the 2024 Ford Mustang GT Convertible (S650). The bundle also contains vanity items like the Purple Segment Underglow, Purple Nitro, and Purple Web Tire.
This topless plum-crazy pony has a 446/750 Performance Level. Its 4th-gen 5.0-liter Coyote V8 engine produces 480 horsepower and 418 lb-ft of torque. Ford is already selling the 2025 model-year Mustang GT with a starting MSRP of $45,460.