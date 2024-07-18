John Wick's '69 Mustang and More Purebred Muscle Cars Are Discounted in the Crew Motorfest

30 photos Photo: Ubisoft

Last time in The Crew Motorfest, as part of the weekly discounted bundle, we got the 750-hp 2005 Saleen S7 Twin-Turbo Glacier Edition and the 755-hp 2019 Chevrolet Corvette C7 ZR1 Convertible for 1,842,399 Bucks or 263,199 CC. Now it's time for something with so much American muscle that it would make even Sam Sulek jealous, and not just because John Wick (Keanu Reeves) sort of drove one of them.