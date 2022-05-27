John Metchie's New Ride Is a Dark Mercedes-AMG G 63 With an Orange Interior

Buying a new car is always exciting but getting the opportunity to customize it to your heart’s desire makes it even better. John Metchie has just splurged on a Mercedes-AMG G-Wagen, which comes with a dark exterior and orange interior, exactly the way he wanted.
John Metchie III was drafted by the Houston Texans of the National Football League in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, signing a four-year contract for $8 million. Since this is an occasion worth celebrating, the 21-year-old has decided to make quite a big purchase: a car. And not just any car.
He chose a Mercedes-AMG G 63. For this, he contacted Champion Motoring, a San Diego, California-based dealership that’s a top choice for athletes and other car connoisseurs.
The guys over at Champion Motoring dealership shared a post giving us a good look at Metchie’s new SUV, which comes with a glossy black exterior. The rugged off-roader features the AMG Night Package which sports black accents instead of the usual chrome trim. The NFL player also opted for the manufaktur program, which gives customers the chance to choose exclusive color options and high-quality interior designs with handcrafted finishes. John decided on an orange interior, matching it with the orange brake calipers. The G 63 also got a Starlight headliner.
The legendary G-Wagen, which is a top choice for celebrities and athletes because of its rugged exterior, but also because of its performance, is powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine that delivers 577 horsepower (585 ps) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque to all wheels via a nine-speed automatic transmission.
When it comes to speed, the G 63 delivers again, as it can sprint from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 4.5 seconds, before maxing out at 137 mph (220 kph).
Given all of these, John Metchie will have every reason to be proud when pulling up at the stadium in this premium off-roader.
