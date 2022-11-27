John Legend's Porsche Was Almost Stolen but the Thief Probably Failed To Start It

One of John Legend's cars, likely a Porsche Taycan, was nearly stolen. The thief broke into the singer's car while it was parked in front of a recording studio. The person who tried to steal John Legend's Porsche has been arrested for attempted car theft.
According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the unidentified man approached the vehicle, opened the door, and got inside. The intruder stayed in the car for a while, looking for the keys or another way to start the car. The studio security guards were able to see the whole shenanigan through surveillance cameras. They alerted the police, who arrived at the scene and caught the intruder.
If he had managed to start and drive away, the thief could have disappeared very quickly. If it's the Porsche Taycan we know the Teigen-Legend family owns, then the lightning-fast acceleration would have made the thief sprint from 0-62 mph in just 2.8 seconds.
We know for a fact that it's a Porsche Taycan but we suspect it's the more powerful version: the Turbo S.
The Taycan is the first production electric car built by the Stuttgart-based German manufacturer. The top-of-the-range Porsche Taycan Turbo S is powered by two electric motors, one on each of the two axles, providing all-wheel drive.
The two motors together produce 560 kW (751 hp) and a maximum torque of 1,050 Nm (apround 774.4 ft-lbs). The car can accelerate from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in just 2.8 seconds and from 0-124 mph (0 to 200 kmh) in 9.8 seconds. Its top speed is 162 mph (260 kph). These are figures that make the Porsche Taycan Turbo S, alongside the Tesla Model S P100D Performance, the fastest production car ever built.
Energy is stored in a 94.3 kWh lithium-ion battery. The range of this version is between 388 kim (242 miles) and (256 mile) 412 km, depending on driving style and road conditions.
The Porsche Taycan Turbo S has a starting price of $190,000.
According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the unidentified man approached the vehicle, opened the door, and got inside. The intruder stayed in the car for a while, looking for the keys or another way to start the car. The studio security guards were able to see the whole shenanigan through surveillance cameras. They alerted the police, who arrived at the scene and caught the intruder.
If he had managed to start and drive away, the thief could have disappeared very quickly. If it's the Porsche Taycan we know the Teigen-Legend family owns, then the lightning-fast acceleration would have made the thief sprint from 0-62 mph in just 2.8 seconds.
We know for a fact that it's a Porsche Taycan but we suspect it's the more powerful version: the Turbo S.
The Taycan is the first production electric car built by the Stuttgart-based German manufacturer. The top-of-the-range Porsche Taycan Turbo S is powered by two electric motors, one on each of the two axles, providing all-wheel drive.
The two motors together produce 560 kW (751 hp) and a maximum torque of 1,050 Nm (apround 774.4 ft-lbs). The car can accelerate from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in just 2.8 seconds and from 0-124 mph (0 to 200 kmh) in 9.8 seconds. Its top speed is 162 mph (260 kph). These are figures that make the Porsche Taycan Turbo S, alongside the Tesla Model S P100D Performance, the fastest production car ever built.
Energy is stored in a 94.3 kWh lithium-ion battery. The range of this version is between 388 kim (242 miles) and (256 mile) 412 km, depending on driving style and road conditions.
The Porsche Taycan Turbo S has a starting price of $190,000.