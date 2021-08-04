5 Nikola Motor Reveals the First Real Images of Its Zero-Emissions UTV

John Deere Gator Honor Edition Is a $19K Tribute to Military Veterans

The world of side by side vehicles just got bumped with the arrival of a new member as of this week, when specialized machinery company John Deere announced a new addition to its Gator range, the Honor Edition. 9 photos



The first thing that catches the eye is the desert sand paint featured on the exterior panels and accompanied by military-inspired graphics and model numbers.



The thing rides on black alloy wheels with Maxxis Bighorn 2.0 Extreme Terrain radial tires (Predator Heavy Duty all-terrain radial tires can be fitted as well), and a black vinyl split-bench seat is fitted inside. A black roof, brush guard, and a cargo box with power lift complete the modifications.



No changes have been made to the mechanical bits. The Honor Edition uses the stock 812cc engine good for 54 hp and potent enough to give the thing a 907 kg (2,000 lb) towing capacity. It can also carry three people, or 454 kg (1,000 lb) of cargo.



The HVAC ). Prices for the former kick off at $18,899, while the latter will sell starting from $25,999.







