autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2017 EICMA Milan Motorcycle Shows  
 

John Cena Reviews New Ford GT, Fists Taillights and Buttresses

14 Nov 2017, 21:56 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
This review for the all-new Ford GT is equal parts awkward and awesome. The American supercar might have a larger-than-life persona, but its cabin is not exactly roomy for a big guy like John Cena.
5 photos
John Cena Reviews New Ford GT, Fists Taillights and ButtressesJohn Cena Reviews New Ford GT, Fists Taillights and ButtressesJohn Cena Reviews New Ford GT, Fists Taillights and ButtressesJohn Cena Reviews New Ford GT, Fists Taillights and Buttresses
He's always been a fan of the American-made stuff and even owns the previous generation GT. That one is a tight squeeze too. However, it's not as technologically advanced as this one.

As Cena puts it, the GT is a racing car that you can put license plates on, and the aerodynamics package reflects this fact. Everywhere you look, there's an element that's been designed to channel air in some way. However, the biggest are the famous flying buttresses.

These can be seen on some other supercars, especially Ferraris. However, Ford's design is so aggressive that even Cena's big forearms fit through them. Seeing that they are open, the sportsman also decided to fist the taillights. We've seen people do it to the exhaust, but never a taillight!

John is a huge car guy and has filmed several YouTube reviews. However, this one isn't shot at his usual location, but at the Elder Ford dealership in Tampa Bay, Florida. It's not clear if he's going to buy another GT. But looking at how badly he fits, it's looking improbable.

As we all know, the decision to fit a twin-turbo V6 was a very controversial one. Cena jokes about it being an F-150 mill, but even he admits that it sounds like a supercar and that the aerodynamic packaging is better this way.

There's no denying that a V10 or V12 is still better from an aural perspective. But the GT is Ford "putting its fist down and saying we can do this just like everyone else." It's fast, it's made from carbon fiber, and John Cena likes it. What more could you want?

John Cena Ford GT 2017 Ford GT
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Understand Car Noises The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How Crumple Zones Work Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How to Replace Your Car Battery The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
FORD models:
FORD Mustang ConvertibleFORD Mustang Convertible Roadster & ConvertibleFORD Fiesta 5 doorsFORD Fiesta 5 doors SmallFORD Fiesta 3 doorsFORD Fiesta 3 doors SmallFORD MustangFORD Mustang CoupeFORD FigoFORD Figo CompactAll FORD models  