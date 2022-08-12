Joe Haden Gets Himself an Elegant, White Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Joe Haden is the new proud owner of a Rolls-Royce Cullinan. The luxury SUV is one of the top choices among celebrities and other car connoisseurs and Haden couldn’t miss this trend.
Over the past few weeks, Champion Motoring, a dealership from San Diego, California, has added several cars for sale. This one vehicle in question, a white Rolls-Royce Cullinan, was posted over two weeks ago on the dealership’s official Instagram.
But on August 12, the page updated the description, revealing its new owner: Joe Haden. The 33-year-old NFL star was first drafted in the 2010 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns, signing with the Pittsburg Steelers in 2017. Now he’s currently a free agent, with a net worth estimated at $20 million. Which is more than enough if you want to splash on a luxury car.
The vehicle he chose, the Cullinan, is one of the top choices among celebrities, thanks to its exotic design, the luxury it entails, and the powerful performance. In Haden’s case, he went for a 2021 Rolls-Royce Cullinan with a white exterior and black accents, fitted with 26-inch aftermarket wheels from Forgiato. The interior is very luxurious as well, with a white on navy blue color scheme and a Starlight Headliner.
The only current SUV in Rolls-Royce's lineup, the Cullinan was introduced in 2018 and it comes with the carmaker’s 6.75-liter V12 twin-turbocharged engine under the hood. Paired up with an eight-speed automatic transmission, the power unit delivers 563 horsepower (570 ps) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque to both axles.
Created for the utmost luxury, the SUV comes with lots of features for the passengers seating in the back seat. But it also provides quite a thrill when getting in the driver’s seat, being able to hit 62 mph (100 kph) from zero in 5.2 seconds and a maximum speed electronically limited to 155 mph (250 kph).
Champion Motoring mentions that the "one-of-one" ride comes with only 5,000 mi (8,047 km) on the clock.
