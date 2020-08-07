Family Friendly Tank Comes with All the Luxuries of Home

Joe Biden Shows Off 1967 Corvette Stingray, Talks Electric Version With 200MPH

This November, Americans will be voting their 46th President and campaigning is heavily underway. Politics aside, Democratic runner Joe Biden owns a gorgeous, impeccable 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray and, apparently, has no qualms about dusting it off for a campaign ad. 11 photos



The video seems to have been shot at Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware estate, and it doesn’t look like he got to take an extended trip in the car. But at least we get a good look at it. He talks about how he’s never been as good a driver as his father, who gifted



And then, it very much sounds like he’s spilling the beans on GM’s plans for an all-electric Corvette. “And by the way, they tell me, and I'm looking forward to it if it's true to driving one, that they're making an electric Corvette that can go 200 miles an hour [322 kph],” he says. “You think I'm kidding? I'm not kidding. I'm excited about it.”



No plans for an electric Corvette have been made public, so either Biden has been privy to classified information (and more or less accidentally revealed it) or he’s just saying words that don’t mean much at all. An all-electric version of the ‘Vette exists, thanks to Genovation: the



In the same ad, Biden also talks about the need to make the American auto industry “own the 21st century again” because American-made cars are no longer “out there.” Automotive News Data Center notes that more than 10 million vehicles were manufactured in the U.S. last year, as per



The video seems to have been shot at Biden's Wilmington, Delaware estate, and it doesn't look like he got to take an extended trip in the car. But at least we get a good look at it. He talks about how he's never been as good a driver as his father, who gifted the 'Vette to him on his wedding day, and about the feeling of pure control you get at the wheel of such a mighty machine.

And then, it very much sounds like he's spilling the beans on GM's plans for an all-electric Corvette. "And by the way, they tell me, and I'm looking forward to it if it's true to driving one, that they're making an electric Corvette that can go 200 miles an hour [322 kph]," he says. "You think I'm kidding? I'm not kidding. I'm excited about it."

No plans for an electric Corvette have been made public, so either Biden has been privy to classified information (and more or less accidentally revealed it) or he's just saying words that don't mean much at all. An all-electric version of the 'Vette exists, thanks to Genovation: the Genovation GXE holds the world record for the fastest street-legal electric car, at 211.8 mph (340.8 kph). It costs $750,000 to make, plus the price of the donor car.

In the same ad, Biden also talks about the need to make the American auto industry "own the 21st century again" because American-made cars are no longer "out there." Automotive News Data Center notes that more than 10 million vehicles were manufactured in the U.S. last year, as per Fox Auto

Biden has been a longtime supporter of GM and, even back in his VP days, would often complain about not being allowed to drive his own car because of security concerns. He isn't doing much driving these days either, and will be doing even less if Americans show him their support in November. But he still loves hitting the road in his 'Vette.

