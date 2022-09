Joe Biden Gets the "What Do You Do for a Living?" Question While Driving a 2023 Cadillac

EV

Faithful to his vlogging habits, he turned his attention to a moving Cadillac Lyriq casually cruising inside one of the exhibition centers. Since drive tests are not regularly performed during auto shows – and definitely not indoors – the internet star immediately popped with the question.As it turns out, a nice gentleman from Washington – a long-time Cadillac fan who uses one as a daily driver – got permission to visit the automotive fair and drive one electric Cadillac. The driver in question is a big supporter of automotive electrification.The curios vlogger's question didn't catch the respectable driver by surprise – he is somewhat accustomed to getting a lot (read ALL) of media attention wherever he is going . However, he enjoyed his little chat with Daniel Mac and even offered him – and other reporters who were nearby – a ride to Washington. (The likable fellow jokingly hinted at an Uber ride-type of the journey, but the almost 400-mile-long road trip is well outside the car's one-charge range ).You all know by now that the Cadillac-driving,-supporting, Jill-married charming chap is none other than the famous social media megastar who goes by the internet name of POTUS. During his off-line activity, he is better known as Joe Biden, incumbent president of the United States, major gearhead, and there-is-no-plan-B-backer of switching the car universe from fossil to electric.Joe Biden took a tour of the NAIAS 2022 and didn't miss the chance to get a touch of a good old-fashioned American V8 . A Corvette enthusiast himself, Joe Biden couldn't resist the urge to hear the 5.5-liter growl. Maybe as a farewell wave to theand its All-American muscle nostalgia.