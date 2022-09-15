Joe Biden Gets the "What Do You Do for a Living?" Question While Driving a 2023 Cadillac

"Hey, excuse me! Your car is awesome! What do you do for a living?" This is the opening line of vlogger Daniel Mac's short and widely popular videos of (super)cars. The Detroit Auto show is the type of event Daniel could not have missed, so he went to check the latest and greatest in the American motor industry.
Faithful to his vlogging habits, he turned his attention to a moving Cadillac Lyriq casually cruising inside one of the exhibition centers. Since drive tests are not regularly performed during auto shows – and definitely not indoors – the internet star immediately popped with the question.
As it turns out, a nice gentleman from Washington – a long-time Cadillac fan who uses one as a daily driver – got permission to visit the automotive fair and drive one electric Cadillac. The driver in question is a big supporter of automotive electrification.
The curios vlogger's question didn't catch the respectable driver by surprise – he is somewhat accustomed to getting a lot (read ALL) of media attention wherever he is going. However, he enjoyed his little chat with Daniel Mac and even offered him – and other reporters who were nearby – a ride to Washington. (The likable fellow jokingly hinted at an Uber ride-type of the journey, but the almost 400-mile-long road trip is well outside the car's one-charge range).
You all know by now that the Cadillac-driving, EV-supporting, Jill-married charming chap is none other than the famous social media megastar who goes by the internet name of POTUS. During his off-line activity, he is better known as Joe Biden, incumbent president of the United States, major gearhead, and there-is-no-plan-B-backer of switching the car universe from fossil to electric.
Joe Biden took a tour of the NAIAS 2022 and didn't miss the chance to get a touch of a good old-fashioned American V8. A Corvette enthusiast himself, Joe Biden couldn't resist the urge to hear the 5.5-liter growl. Maybe as a farewell wave to the ICE and its All-American muscle nostalgia.
As it turns out, a nice gentleman from Washington – a long-time Cadillac fan who uses one as a daily driver – got permission to visit the automotive fair and drive one electric Cadillac. The driver in question is a big supporter of automotive electrification.
The curios vlogger's question didn't catch the respectable driver by surprise – he is somewhat accustomed to getting a lot (read ALL) of media attention wherever he is going. However, he enjoyed his little chat with Daniel Mac and even offered him – and other reporters who were nearby – a ride to Washington. (The likable fellow jokingly hinted at an Uber ride-type of the journey, but the almost 400-mile-long road trip is well outside the car's one-charge range).
You all know by now that the Cadillac-driving, EV-supporting, Jill-married charming chap is none other than the famous social media megastar who goes by the internet name of POTUS. During his off-line activity, he is better known as Joe Biden, incumbent president of the United States, major gearhead, and there-is-no-plan-B-backer of switching the car universe from fossil to electric.
Joe Biden took a tour of the NAIAS 2022 and didn't miss the chance to get a touch of a good old-fashioned American V8. A Corvette enthusiast himself, Joe Biden couldn't resist the urge to hear the 5.5-liter growl. Maybe as a farewell wave to the ICE and its All-American muscle nostalgia.