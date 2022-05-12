Jets' Jermaine Johnson Gets Murdered-Out 1,100-HP 2022 Ram TRX

Jermaine Johnson has a clear plan of what he wants and how he wants it. That's why the NFL player's new vehicle is a murdered out 2022 Ram 1500 TRX, which puts out 1,100 horsepower!
Jermaine Johnson was recently selected by the New York Jets of the National Football League in the 2022 NFL Draft. The 23-year-old knows exactly what he wants, and that is to win.
With a new, important team, he wanted to make a good impression, so he decided to buy a new car. He called out San Diego-based dealership Champion Motoring for help, which has been providing athletes and other celebrities with customized models. In Jermaine Johnson’s case, the athlete just purchased a 2022 Ram 1500 TRX pickup truck.
The dealership shared the first look at it. The 1500 TRX is completely blacked out, with a black interior and it sports Toyo Open Country M/T tires. For entertainment on board, the NFL star received a new JL Audio system.
The stock Ram TRX is powered by a supercharged, 6.2-liter V8 engine which sends out 692 horsepower (702 ps) and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque to both axles via an eight-speed automatic transmission. The truck is able to reach 62 mph (100 kph) in 4.6 seconds and has a maximum speed of 118 mph (190 kph).
Of course, you can always upgrade the supercharged V8 engine to deliver more than 692 horsepower ponies. This is exactly what Champion Motoring did, according to Jermaine Johnson, giving the truck a "bit" more oomph, taking it all the way to 1,100 horsepower.
Johnson re-shared the set of pictures on his Instagram Stories and wrote: “1 of 1. She’s pretty but she’s mean too.” He joked that “Champion Motoring went crazy.”
With a brand-new NFL team and truck, Jermaine Johnson seems unstoppable.
