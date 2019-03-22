JetBlue Pilots Sued For Drugging, Raping Flight Attendants

Two pilots from JetBlue are being sued for drugging and raping 3 flight attendants working for the same company, during a layover in Puerto Rico. The airline company has been covering up for them ever since, the suit argues.

In court papers filed this week in a New York federal court, pilots Eric Johnson and Dan Watson are named as defendants. During the May 2018 layover in San Juan, they met 3 women on a beach. One of the pilots offered the women an open bottle of beer, which they passed around. From that point on, everything became a “blur,” the documents say.Only 2 of the women are plaintiffs, identified as Jane Doe 1 and Jane Doe 2. The third was also drugged but she wasn’t attacked because she had a negative reaction to the drug and started vomiting. This proved a “turnoff” for the 2 pilots, the suit says.The other 2 women were taken to a hotel room, where Johnson raped them at the same time. One of the victims says she also got a STD from the defendant and that she reported the incident to the police right after she came back home.The victims are seeking at least $75,000 in damages. They say they reported the incident to JetBlue , which took no action against the pilots. If anything, they tried to cover up for them.“I would just say this was truly horrific, and we’re really appalled with way Jet Blue failed to take any corrective action,” the women’s attorney tells the New York Daily News . “We are hopeful that the courage of these women in bringing forth their claims will shed some light on the overall airline culture and inspire other women across the country to come forward.”In a statement to the same media outlet, JetBlue says it can’t comment on the specific of the case as it’s an ongoing litigation, but adds, “JetBlue takes allegations of violent or inappropriate behavior very seriously and investigates such claims thoroughly. We work to create a respectful workplace for all our crew members where they feel welcome and safe.” Jane Doe 1 Et Al v Jetblue ... by on Scribd