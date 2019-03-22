autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Geneva Motor Show LIVE  

JetBlue Pilots Sued For Drugging, Raping Flight Attendants

22 Mar 2019, 11:24 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
Two pilots from JetBlue are being sued for drugging and raping 3 flight attendants working for the same company, during a layover in Puerto Rico. The airline company has been covering up for them ever since, the suit argues.
6 photos
NASA X-plane official patchNASA QueSST airplaneNASA QueSST airplaneNASA QueSST airplaneNASA QueSST airplane
In court papers filed this week in a New York federal court, pilots Eric Johnson and Dan Watson are named as defendants. During the May 2018 layover in San Juan, they met 3 women on a beach. One of the pilots offered the women an open bottle of beer, which they passed around. From that point on, everything became a “blur,” the documents say.

Only 2 of the women are plaintiffs, identified as Jane Doe 1 and Jane Doe 2. The third was also drugged but she wasn’t attacked because she had a negative reaction to the drug and started vomiting. This proved a “turnoff” for the 2 pilots, the suit says.

The other 2 women were taken to a hotel room, where Johnson raped them at the same time. One of the victims says she also got a STD from the defendant and that she reported the incident to the police right after she came back home.

The victims are seeking at least $75,000 in damages. They say they reported the incident to JetBlue, which took no action against the pilots. If anything, they tried to cover up for them.

“I would just say this was truly horrific, and we’re really appalled with way Jet Blue failed to take any corrective action,” the women’s attorney tells the New York Daily News. “We are hopeful that the courage of these women in bringing forth their claims will shed some light on the overall airline culture and inspire other women across the country to come forward.”

In a statement to the same media outlet, JetBlue says it can’t comment on the specific of the case as it’s an ongoing litigation, but adds, “JetBlue takes allegations of violent or inappropriate behavior very seriously and investigates such claims thoroughly. We work to create a respectful workplace for all our crew members where they feel welcome and safe.”

Jane Doe 1 Et Al v Jetblue ... by on Scribd

JetBlue airplane pilot airline company lawsuit assault Puerto Rico
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
Latest car models:
CADILLAC CT5CADILLAC CT5 Medium PremiumBENTLEY Continental GT V8 ConvertibleBENTLEY Continental GT V8 Convertible Roadster & ConvertibleBENTLEY Continental GT V8BENTLEY Continental GT V8 Premium CoupeTESLA MOTORS Model YTESLA MOTORS Model Y CrossoverMercedes-AMG GT R RoadsterMercedes-AMG GT R Roadster Roadster & ConvertibleAll car models  
 
 