JetBlue Crosses the Atlantic by Launching New York-London Flight, Promises Low Fares

JetBlue’s CEO Robin Hayes says the company also plans to introduce a flight between Boston and London in the summer of 2022. With this new route launched, JetBlue finally crosses the North Atlantic for the first time in the 21-year history of the company. JetBlue promises low fares without compromising the quality of its service.The launch of the new flight service comes at a perfect time, as Americans who are vaccinated can now enter the U.K. without the need to quarantine.Flights between New York and London will operate daily this month and four times a week starting September, with the aircraft used being JetBlue’s new Airbus A321LR. In London, JetBlue will operate from Heathrow’s Terminal 2. JetBlue boasts of offering the most legroom in coach, live television, free Fly-Fi internet, and on-demand entertainment on every seatback. Customers who opt for the Mint premium experience will enjoy the plane’s 24 fully lie-flat private suites with a sliding door, including two Mint Studios.Coach passengers will also have a pleasant, “boutique-style” experience regardless of their seat. There are 114 economy seats (18.4 in) in the A321LR , which offer extra knee space. JetBlue offers in-seat AC and USB-C ports and connectivity options for each passenger, allowing them to customize their meal directly from their seatback screen.The overall design of the cabin will give customers a “wide-body” feel. JetBlue converted 13 aircraft in its A321 order book to the LR (long-range) version in the spring of 2019. The range of the Airbus-made A321LR is 4,000 nautical miles, a distance that can be covered thanks to the addition of three center fuel tanks. Moreover, compared to previous generations, the A321LR boasts a 50 percent reduction in noise footprint.JetBlue’s CEO Robin Hayes says the company also plans to introduce a flight between Boston and London in the summer of 2022.

