Jet Pack Racing Over the Thames Is Not a Sign of Things to Come

17 Jun 2019, 13:53 UTC ·
Ever since they created machines that are faster than themselves, humans have been racing each other on land, sea and in the air with various degrees of success. 
Last week, during one of Europe’s largest technology gatherings in London, a company called Gravity Industries previewed a future when humans could race each other using jet packs,

The scene took place at the Royal Victoria Docks waterway on the Thames, during the local Tech Week. More specifically, four men, all involved in one way or another with Gravity, took part in this UK-first demonstration run.

The display was meant to popularize what is hoped to become a sport. Talks of creating a jet pack racing league have been around for some time, and some were even hoping it will kick off this year. That’s probably not the case, and the league, supported by a company called JetPack Aviation, will likely not be here until next year at the earliest.

Gravity’s product is not a jet pack per se, but more of a whole suit. It comes complete with 5 turbines running on jet kerosene and developing 1,050 bhp. A full tank gives the wearer a flight time of only 8 minutes at speeds "typically in excess" of 60 kph (37 mph), provided the rider doesn’t weigh more than 85 kg (187 lbs), suit included.

Gravity’s suits are not cheap, as each sells for £340,000. The price includes transport to the company’s manufacturing facility by means of helicopter or chauffeur, a tour of the facility, refreshments and of course some training on how to operate the machine.

Despite efforts to make jet packs or jet suits a reality, it’s unlikely these contraptions will become a common sight in our skies. Despite a history dating back to the early 1920s, jet packs still have nothing noteworthy to show for.


