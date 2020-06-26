Jesus Saves 1937 Fiat 500 Topolino Dragster Was Raced by a Chaplain

The last place you would expect to see a chaplain is behind the wheel of a devilish dragster. But if we are to trust what the guys selling the insane machine below are saying, this is exactly where a chaplain was to be found sometime in the past. And they have a Corinthians verse to prove it.
What sits before your eyes is officially called a 1937 Fiat 500 Topolino, but it of course has little to do with the underpowered Italian city car of the Mussolini era. The closest it gets to being that is the fiberglass body handled by ScottRods in such a way as to resemble the Topolino.
If you look carefully, on that fiberglass body there’s a narrow silver pinstripe running the length and width of the car. It is not actually a pinstripe, but some verse from Corinthians the unnamed chaplain/driver saw fit to take into battle with him.
Of course, there’s not really any need to look that close, because one can easily spot the religious aspects of the car written in bold letters on the sides: Jesus Saves, or Rapture.
Despite its awe-inspiring messages, the dragster is however no lamb. It packs a massive DART M 540ci V8 (8.8-liters) that sends its power to a Powerglide transmission. Inside, the full complement of NHRA certified equipment can be found, including roll cage, five-point RJS racing harness, and clearly labeled switches.
We stumbled upon this insane machine on a sales website. It goes for $41,995, and knowing full well not all potential buyers agree with the messages the dragster sends, its sellers say “for those who don't have the same mission on the track, these decals can be removed.” There is no mention of who could be doing the decal removing.
More details on the Jesus dragster can be found at this link.
