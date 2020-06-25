Jessi Combs Is Officially The Fastest Woman on Earth With New Guinness Record

Almost one year after she was killed in an accident in the Alvord Desert in Oregon, while trying to set a new land speed world record, Jessi Combs is officially the fastest woman on earth.
Jessi Combs’ name has officially been entered into the Guinness Book of World Records for the fastest land speed record (female), 44 years after the previous record set by Kitty O’Neil. Combs had spent years trying to set the new record, so posthumous recognition represents the most appropriate way to honor her work.
“Jessi’s most notable dream was to become the fastest woman on Earth, a dream she had been chasing since 2012,” her family said in a statement in 2019. “Combs was one of the rare dreamers with the bravery to turn those possibilities into reality, and she left this earth driving faster than any other woman in history. Surrounded by her family and friends at the time of her passing, Jessi lived fearlessly and her legacy lives on in the countless lives she touched.”
In September last year, during a Jessi Combs exhibit at the famous Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles, Combs’ team said they had filed for the posthumous record, since Jessi had been able to perform the two mandatory consecutive runs before crashing. Also then, they said she had averaged 531.889 mph (855.9 kph) from the 515.346 mph (829.3 kph) and 548.432 mph (882.6 kph) runs, topping O’Neil’s 1976 run at 512.7 mph (825.1 kph).
Guinness lists the current record at 522.783 mph (841.338 kph), which is lower than the previous figure but still over O’Neil’s. Jessi’s longtime dream has finally come true.
A preliminary investigation into the crash has determined that her jet-powered North American Eagle Supersonic Speed Challenger was traveling at 550 mph (885.1 kph) when her front wheel hit something on the ground and the entire front wheel assembly gave out. She lost control, crashed and the vehicle caught fire.
The 39-year-old fabricator and off-road champion was also famous for her appearances on popular TV shows like Mythbusters, All Girls Garage and Overhaulin’. She will now be remembered as the fastest woman on earth as well.
It may seem a little crazy to walk directly into the line of fire... those who are willing, are those who achieve great things. . . People say I’m crazy. I say thank you ;) . . . #fastestwomanonearth #almost #fasterthanfast #jetcar #afterburner #landpseed @landspeed763 #iwillgofaster #gottabreak512 #aimingfor619 #currentlyat483 #northamericaneagle #i❤️afterburners