Jerry Ferrara Meets the 2025 Cadillac Escalade for the First Time, He Keeps Saying "Wow"

"Wow," is one of the first things Jerry Ferrara says when he is face to face with the 2025 Cadillac Escalade. The "Entourage" star first drove an Escalade on the HBO show, which ended after season 8.
Jerry meets brand specialist Lizzy Dinella. She teaches him how to use the Super Cruise ADAS just by pressing a button on the steering wheel, and he goes "wow" again.
The first time he was in a Cadillac Escalade was on the HBO show "Entourage," where he played Salvatore "Turtle" Assante. But that was 20 years ago, and things have changed. Back then, he thought that was the coolest thing he had ever driven. That is, however, something that hasn't changed over the years.
Lizzy turns on the massage function, so Jerry is getting his own personal spa space in the driver's seat during the advertising video. However, none of them – not on tape, at least – says anything about the eye-catching 55-inch curved display that stretches from pillar to pillar across the entire dashboard.
There is a cooler in the front armrest storage space. The comfort the SUV offers makes the actor say he could take a road trip to anywhere right now. His conclusion is – as you would expect – "wow."
In another video uploaded to his Instagram page, Jerry Ferrara calls the SUV "beautiful" and remembers that, while driving the Cadillac 20 years ago, "When we showed up, we showed up!" he recalls. The show, which debuted on July 18, 2024, is celebrating its 20th anniversary.
He is impressed by the executive seats available for the second row and the space in there just as much as he is impressed by the Super Cruise. The video ends with him turning on the massage function and sinking back into the driver's seat for his next relaxing ride, exploring the perks of stardom on board the all-new 2025 Cadillac Escalade.
General Motors unveiled the brand-new Cadillac Escalade last week, with design cues carried over from the all-electric Escalade IQ, which was officially presented in August 2023.
For the first time, the Escalade gets 24-inch wheels, the huge pillar-to-pillar, and the optional AKG Studio Reference sound system with 40 speakers.
General Motors decided to drop the turbodiesel from the lineup, so customers will have to do without the 3.0-liter inline-six running on diesel power. They can choose one of the 6.2-liter V8-powered variants with either 420 or 682 horsepower.
Riding on GM's new T1 platform, the 2025 Cadillac Escalade will go into production at the group's Arlington plant in Texas. Deliveries are expected to start in the first quarter of 2024.
The first time he was in a Cadillac Escalade was on the HBO show "Entourage," where he played Salvatore "Turtle" Assante. But that was 20 years ago, and things have changed. Back then, he thought that was the coolest thing he had ever driven. That is, however, something that hasn't changed over the years.
Lizzy turns on the massage function, so Jerry is getting his own personal spa space in the driver's seat during the advertising video. However, none of them – not on tape, at least – says anything about the eye-catching 55-inch curved display that stretches from pillar to pillar across the entire dashboard.
There is a cooler in the front armrest storage space. The comfort the SUV offers makes the actor say he could take a road trip to anywhere right now. His conclusion is – as you would expect – "wow."
In another video uploaded to his Instagram page, Jerry Ferrara calls the SUV "beautiful" and remembers that, while driving the Cadillac 20 years ago, "When we showed up, we showed up!" he recalls. The show, which debuted on July 18, 2024, is celebrating its 20th anniversary.
He is impressed by the executive seats available for the second row and the space in there just as much as he is impressed by the Super Cruise. The video ends with him turning on the massage function and sinking back into the driver's seat for his next relaxing ride, exploring the perks of stardom on board the all-new 2025 Cadillac Escalade.
General Motors unveiled the brand-new Cadillac Escalade last week, with design cues carried over from the all-electric Escalade IQ, which was officially presented in August 2023.
For the first time, the Escalade gets 24-inch wheels, the huge pillar-to-pillar, and the optional AKG Studio Reference sound system with 40 speakers.
General Motors decided to drop the turbodiesel from the lineup, so customers will have to do without the 3.0-liter inline-six running on diesel power. They can choose one of the 6.2-liter V8-powered variants with either 420 or 682 horsepower.
Riding on GM's new T1 platform, the 2025 Cadillac Escalade will go into production at the group's Arlington plant in Texas. Deliveries are expected to start in the first quarter of 2024.