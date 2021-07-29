Jeremy Clarkson Wrote Diddly Squat, a Book About His Year on the Farm

4 Jeremy Clarkson's Worst Car of 2020 Is the Aston Martin DBX

Jeremy Clarkson's passion for farming seems to know no bounds. He wrote another book, called Diddly Squat, which talks about the struggles and satisfactions of farming. While Clarkson is not the biggest fan of manual labor, he has always liked the idea of being a farmer 9 photos



Clarkson's new book was announced by the man himself on his Twitter account. He just wrote a single sentence and placed the link to a page where people can choose their preferred retailer for the book. Naturally, it can be acquired from Amazon as well, where it is priced at $22.30 for the hardcover, and $15.32 for the Kindle version. Both prices involve a pre-order, so you will not be able to read it until November 11, 2021, no matter the form of purchase.



The new book by Jeremy Clarkson is the second where he is featured on the cover in his farming outfit next to a red tractor. The previous one was "Can You Make This Thing Go Faster?", which was published on October 29, 2020. It is still available, and costs $9.74 in paperback, $21.62 in hardcover and $6.95 in Kindle Edition.







Clarkson is not the only one of the old

Jeremy Clarkson has numerous books to his name, and the author has always surprised audiences with his wit. The British author and TV personality is not alone on his farm, as he is helped by girlfriend Lisa, his head of security and dry-stone Waller Gerald, Kaleb the tractor driver, and many more.Clarkson is not the only one of the old Top Gear trio, currently, the Grand Tour trio, to have started different businesses in recent months. Richard Hammond bought part of a restoration shop , while James May, co-owner of a pub, started his own brand of gin

