Jeremy Clarkson Makes His Annual A-Level Results Tweet From a Yacht, Shockingly Motivating

Jeremy Clarkson is well known for his long-running role career as a motoring journalist and TV Show host. Top Gear and The Grand Tour were huge successes, with people all around the world religiously watching every episode.
A key role in achieving such widespread acclaim was played by Clarkson’s comedic personality. Of course, the show always had a script and the episodes had a road to follow, but the friendship and charm of the trio always made the show better.
His two costars, Richard Hammond and James May, were usually more level-headed and conservative with their ideas. However, Clarkson was always over the top with his gestures, speeches and approach to the challenges faced in special episodes. This made his persona heavily relatable and gave the viewers some spice.
Recently, he chose to delight us with another of his brilliant remarks. This came in a form of a tweet centered around education. Jeremy posting about the British A-level exam (equivalent to the SAT II) has become somewhat of a tradition. In his typical manner, he does not disappoint this year either. The TV Show host took to Twitter and told students to not worry about their results as his score was disastrous, yet he’s currently vacationing on a yacht.
The boat in question is a Classic Superyacht called Shemara. It has recently seen an extensive refit after being bought by Sir Charles Dunstone, who fell in love at first sight with the yacht. Built in the 1930s, it exudes style, class, and beauty from a simpler time. Most of the exterior remains true to its origin, but the interior has been completely modernized and so was the engine. Power now comes thanks to a Rolls-Royce diesel-electric drive train with twin azimuthing pods aft instead of conventional shafts. The yacht seems to have kept a simple style with a lot of wood furnishing throughout her 6 suites.
Dunstone has also made sure that the yacht is not too crowded or overly luxurious, opting instead to keep things simple with lots of space to move around. Of course, the boat is not spartan either and comes with a few toys. Guests can enjoy an open bar, a gorgeous sun deck with a jacuzzi, and plenty of toys, including snorkeling gear and a SEABOB.
Although we are used to Clarkson being a joker and never taking stuff too seriously, his tweet sounds encouraging to the students. When someone who has had an extremely impressive career through his creativity and charisma tells you school is not everything, it’s motivating. It makes you look within yourself trying to find what you love doing and what you’re good at. It removes some of your doubts and gives you the courage to explore and try learning new skillsets.
Don’t worry if your A level results are disappointing. I got a C and 2 Us and I’m currently holidaying on this boat. pic.twitter.com/f7BQxi86wS— Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) August 18, 2022