Jennifer Lopez Leaves the Hamptons in a Prevost Motorcoach: The Best There Is

You don't get to the top of the world where Jennifer Lopez is right now without some serious hustling, hard work, and knowing exactly what you want. The singer, who also has the reputation of being one of the biggest divas in showbiz, has learned to lean into that image by making sure she always has access to the best of the best.
So, where other people might catch the bus out of the Hamptons at the end of a summer family vacation, JLo catches a private motorcoach. To be more accurate, she catches the bus dubbed "the Cadillac of motorcoaches," one of the newest, biggest, and most lavish coaches available, just so she can travel in style, in the company of her huge entourage and with all her luggage onboard.
JLo traveled to the Hamptons earlier this month in anticipation of a big blowout for her 55th birthday, on July 24. Up to the date of the big party, she spent her time cycling around with pals, hitching rides in her copper Jeep Wrangler customized by West Coast Customs several years ago and which she still won't drive, heading out on ice cream dates and, of course, hitting the gym every day, much to the delight of the paparazzi.
The very next day after the party, the singer packed all her stuff up and traveled back to NYC, where she resides full-time now. If her arrival was somewhat inconspicuous, in the sense that no one saw her get to the Hamptons before she made her first public outing, her departure happened almost in real time, with the paparazzi positioned outside her mansion.
This allowed them to see that, even when she travels with a larger group, JLo still does things on a whole different level from regular people. Outside the gates of her mansion was a Prevost X3-45 motorcoach, one of the latest additions to the Prevost X-Series that boasts having the longest wheelbase in the industry, so that it's able to offer unparalleled comfort, stability, and style.
The Prevost X3-45 is "designed for operational efficiency" but also for the most comfortable and even luxurious long-distance travel experience. Highlights include a spacious passenger cabin, maximized luggage space, and a smooth, vibrations-free, stable operation on the road. In other words, it's just what an A-lister like Jennifer Lopez would be looking for in terms of "bus service."
That said, as impressive as this Prevost motorcoach is – and we can only guess how awesome it must be inside – it probably pales in comparison to her former trailer by Anderson Mobile Estates, which she used briefly in the early 2000s. Now renamed Baby Girl and turned into a glamping unit at the 7744 Ranch in Austin, TX, it offers a glimpse into the life on the road of one of the world's most successful female artists.
Baby Girl has two levels, with the upper story coming out from the ground floor only at camp, thanks to a patented hydraulic system that doubles available living space in a couple of minutes. Offering 1,200 square feet (111.5 square meters) in total, the trailer is decked in fine Italian leather, granite and marble, and custom furniture. It boasts a makeup station, a bar, a workspace, a queen-size bed, and 1.5 baths. Though it can only sleep two people, it can entertain at least a couple of dozen more.
It's safe to say that Jennifer Lopez, despite her attempts at relatability with the "Jenny from the Bronx" image, doesn't do anything small.
The Prevost X3-45 is a motorcoach measuring 45 feet (13.72 meters) in total length, 101.5 inches (2.5 meters) in width, and 134 inches (3.4 meters) in height, with space for 55 standard seats and the option to switch some of those for Cloud One exclusive seating. Five bucks says that the unit JLo got, even if it was a rental and it's not part of her private fleet, is the fanciest of the fanciest options possible.
