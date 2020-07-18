Jeffrey Epstein’s 2008 Gulfstream G550 Listed for Sale at $16.9 Million

This Forkless Bike Functions Against Everything Your Brain Tries to Tell You

Jeffrey Epstein, once one of the best-connected and richest men in the world, then turned controversial and universally despised public figure, died in 2019. His estate was worth an estimated $634.8 million at the time, $80 million of which consisted of an aircraft fleet. 13 photos



Moreover, the tail number, which includes Epstein’s initials (N212JE), is associated with a law firm that has done work for the estate.



The G550 has flown over 5,700 hours and made more than 1,300 landings since being declared airworthy in early 2008. It comes with twin Rolls-Royce engines and a 16-passenger interchangeable configuration, and has been fitted for a new interior in 2017. The “elite blue with white and gray accents” paintjob was done as early as 2018.



The interior features plush seating in individual seats and a sofa, white and cream on navy blue, a galley and two luxurious lavatories.



The complete list of flights of this jet has been made public, showing it was mostly used to travel between Epstein’s homes in Manhattan, Palm Beach, the Virgin Islands and Paris. The passenger list, on the other hand, is not public domain.



There is some speculation that Epstein’s longtime chief pilot Larry Visoski, who operated the infamous “Lolita Express,” probably flew the G550 as well. Epstein’s $80 million aircraft fleet included the G550, the Boeing 727 known under that nickname, and a Gulfstream IV.



