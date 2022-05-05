Jeffree Star Is Selling His Gorgeous Hidden Hills Mansion With Massive Garage

Jeffree Star is best known as a makeup guru, having started with YouTube tutorials before moving to creating his own makeup collections. In just a few short years, he developed his larger-than-life public persona – as well as a $200 million fortune. The latter includes a gorgeous French Normandy Estate Hidden Hills, California. The former, an unbridled passion for customized vehicles, preferably vintage or supercars, preferably in the craziest neon colors.
Where Star’s money and his passion meet is his Cali mansion. He’s been trying to sell it for a couple of years now, first listing it at $20 million after he bought the ranch in Wyoming where he’s raising yak. Last month, pricing dropped to $15.5 million. If you happen to be a fellow car enthusiast with a penchant for glitzy glamour and, of course, if you’re loaded, then this might tickle your interest.
The mansion, listed with Compass, sits at the end of a cul-de-sac behind security gates, and is 19,000 square feet (1,765 square meters) of pure luxury. It’s actually a compound, made up of the main, three-story house, two separate guest houses, a cavernous attached garage, and a barn (for actual horses, but which can be repurposed). Both the mansion and the garage have been featured heavily on Star’s social media, and on other online shows – like the Supercar Blondie episode where Star got to show off his colorful collection of custom cars.
car storage in the barn. It’s accessed by a separate driveway, so this should come in handy.
During his stay at the mansion, Star’s growing auto fleet fit just fine in the garage, including his most famous Rolls-Royce, the pink $500,000+ Black Badge Cullinan that’s running for the unofficial title of the pinkest Rolls-Royce in the world, a restomodded 1965 Silver Cloud in baby ice pink, a rare glass roof 1955 Ford Crown Victoria converted from stick to automatic, a pink Lamborghini Huracan (his first-ever celebrity car), a pink Aston Martin Vantage, and a McLaren 750S that became California’s first pink license plate holder. And those are just a few of his cars – sadly, neither is included in the sale.
The mansion itself is a spectacular piece of property. Designed by architect Brian Lerman and built in 2007, it offers seven bedrooms and 13 full bathrooms, no quarters and no halves. The master bedroom is actually comprised of several rooms, including two walk-in closets, one of which sits behind a bank vault door. That’s where you’d keep your fanciest designer duds, jewelry and, of course, the car keys.
Amenities are of the most luxurious kind, including a home theater, a game room with pink pool table and a pink piano, an underground wine cellar and tasting room decked in 300-year-old barn wood, a proper spa with a massage room, sauna and meditation room, a glass elevator, two libraries slash offices, and a two-story professional gym. Naturally, there’s also a pool with a cabana and firepit, and plenty of perfectly manicured greenery.
