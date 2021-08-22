Jeff Bezos Got Himself a Soft-Serve Ice Cream Mini-Truck at Home

Jeff Bezos may be pushing 60 (he’s 57 years old, actually), but he’s living every kid’s fantasy. Not only did he get to fly to space(-ish) just recently but, as of this week, he also has ice cream on tap in the comfort of his home.
Of course, it helps that Bezos has a net worth of $185.2 billion and is one of the world’s richest men right now. If you think about it, a tiny, truck-shaped ice cream machine is the least of extravagances he could afford, if he really wanted to go crazy.
Soft-serve ice cream isn’t that easy to come by in Los Angeles, which is why CVT was founded in 2014. Joe and Tyler Nicchi, husband and wife, started the company in the hope of catering to a segment of the market that had no competition, and their soft-serve ice cream trucks have become famous in the area. Just to give you an idea of how famous they are, it’s not exactly surprising to see them pop up on big movie studios or at celebrity parties.
Bezos also has one such truck now. It’s not a truck per se, but a soft-serve ice cream machine shaped like one. It’s called a CVTeeny and Bezos is the company’s “first residential client,” according to Nicchi, who installed it at one of the mogul’s homes. The machine, like the big trucks it’s based on, serves vanilla, chocolate and twist ice cream.
Nicchi posted about Bezos’ acquisition on social media, and the story immediately went viral for a variety of reasons, most important of which being the fact that many seem to hate Bezos with a passion. Contacted by the NY Post for comment, Nicchi would not go into the details of the transaction, not even to say whether Bezos’ machine was a custom-made one.
But he did double down on the story. “I don’t expect you to believe what I’m about to tell you, but it’s 100% true. I’m still trying to mentally process this,” he also writes on social media.
