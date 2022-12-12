Jeff Bezos and Michael Strahan to Kick Off Acting Career With Blue Origin Space Rangers

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and former professional football player Michael Strahan have another skill to add to their resumes and that is acting. Because they are to star in an upcoming animated series called Blue Origin Space Rangers.
In December 2021, television personality Michael Strahan got the chance to fly to space thanks to Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin. The Amazon founder and Blue Origin CEO also got to check out space as part of the Blue Origin's first crewed mission on July 20, 2021. And now, besides their unofficial “astronaut” titles, the two will also become actors. Well, kind of.
Jeff Bezos' space company, alongside Genius Brands and SMAC Productions, will develop and produce an animated space adventure series called Blue Origins Space Rangers, Variety announced.
The upcoming children's series will include a diverse group of global youth and will also feature Jeff Bezos and Good Morning America co-host, Michael Strahan.
“One year ago, I watched my friend and business partner Michael Strahan become an astronaut. This extraordinary experience was the motivation for us to create Blue Origin Space Rangers, a series that would inspire future astronauts,” Constance Schwartz-Morini, SMAC Entertainment co-founder and CEO, said in a statement. “For our first project in the animated space, we couldn’t imagine two better partners than Blue Origin and Genius Brands to develop and bring this series to a distributor.”
Mainframe Studios will produce the animation, with Schwartz-Morini of SMAC Productions and Genius Brands' Andy Heyward serving as executive producers.
“Blue Origin Space Rangers will be groundbreaking for Genius Brands in its creative scope, and for me personally, it is a dream come true given my lifelong passion for astronomy,” said Heyward, CEO of Genius Brands International. “Partnering with Blue Origin and SMAC Productions will create multiple touchpoints for kids and families to explore, learn and deliver a one-of-a-kind space experience. We look forward to not just world-class storytelling but inviting the voice talent of guest stars from the world of music, sports, influencers and celebrity, young and old.”
So far, there are no details on the official premiere date or whether Bezos and Strahan will play themselves or voice other characters. But we can't wait to see what they come up with regarding the 10-minute flight to space.
Jeff Bezos' space company, alongside Genius Brands and SMAC Productions, will develop and produce an animated space adventure series called Blue Origins Space Rangers, Variety announced.
The upcoming children's series will include a diverse group of global youth and will also feature Jeff Bezos and Good Morning America co-host, Michael Strahan.
“One year ago, I watched my friend and business partner Michael Strahan become an astronaut. This extraordinary experience was the motivation for us to create Blue Origin Space Rangers, a series that would inspire future astronauts,” Constance Schwartz-Morini, SMAC Entertainment co-founder and CEO, said in a statement. “For our first project in the animated space, we couldn’t imagine two better partners than Blue Origin and Genius Brands to develop and bring this series to a distributor.”
Mainframe Studios will produce the animation, with Schwartz-Morini of SMAC Productions and Genius Brands' Andy Heyward serving as executive producers.
“Blue Origin Space Rangers will be groundbreaking for Genius Brands in its creative scope, and for me personally, it is a dream come true given my lifelong passion for astronomy,” said Heyward, CEO of Genius Brands International. “Partnering with Blue Origin and SMAC Productions will create multiple touchpoints for kids and families to explore, learn and deliver a one-of-a-kind space experience. We look forward to not just world-class storytelling but inviting the voice talent of guest stars from the world of music, sports, influencers and celebrity, young and old.”
So far, there are no details on the official premiere date or whether Bezos and Strahan will play themselves or voice other characters. But we can't wait to see what they come up with regarding the 10-minute flight to space.