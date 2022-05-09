Jeep’s New Straight-Six Engine Posts Better Gas Mileage Than 6.4L HEMI

For the 2023 model year, Jeep introduced the long-wheelbase versions of the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer. With them, the off-road specialist also premiered the Hurricane straight-six engine family which produces 420 force-fed horsepower and 468 pound-feet (635 Nm) in the Wagoneer L. Level up to the Grand Wagoneer L, and you’re looking at 510 horsepower plus 500 pound-feet (678 Nm) of torque from 3.0 liters.
Let that sink in for a minute, then remember what kind of numbers BMW squeezes out of the B58 and S58 straight-six engines used 40i and full-blooded M vehicles. The S58B30T0 in the M3 Competition M xDrive, for example, develops 503 ponies and 479 pound-feet (650 Nm). The Environmental Protection Agency lists the Bavarian sports sedan with 18 miles to the gallon (13.1 liters per 100 kilometers) on the combined cycle.
A body-on-frame leviathan based on Ram’s half-ton pickup truck frame, the 2022 model year Grand Wagoneer with the Hurricane is rated at 17 miles to the gallon (13.8 liters per 100 kilometers), be it rear or four-wheel drive. The 6.4-liter HEMI, however, makes do with 15 mpg (15.7 l/100 km).
“Impressive” doesn’t even cut it, more so if you remember that a 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer with the free-breathing V8 tips the scales at 6,340 pounds (2,876 kilograms) while the M3 Competition M xDrive is 3,990 pounds (1,810 kilograms) in U.S. specification. The 2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer L starts at 6,621 pounds (3,003 kilograms) for the Series I entry-level grade.
At the present moment, the biggest rivals of the long-wheelbase family hauler are the Lincoln Navigator L and Cadillac Escalade ESV. Have a wild guess which is the most frugal of the lot. Of course, the answer is Cadillac thanks to the 3.0-liter Duramax LM2 straight-six turbo diesel engine that’s rated at 22 miles to the gallon (10.7 liters per 100 kilometers) with 4WD.
