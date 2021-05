Jeep’s 80th Anniversary Celebrated in Australia With Special Editions

kW

Aussie customers will be treated to 80 examples of the Cherokee, 160 Grand Cherokees, and 160 Wranglers beautified by the 80th Anniversary Special Edition badge that combines a Willys MB and the American flag. Features that further distinguish these models over their standard peers are the design of the alloy wheels, silver-stitched leather upholstery, and fancy floor mats.Unlike the one-touch power roof of the go-anywhere Wrangler, the daily-driving Cherokee and Grand Cherokee sweeten the deal with a dual-pane sunroof. All three of them are fitted with 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment systems, and in keeping with the 80th anniversary of the brand, the start-up screen reads “Since 1941” when you start the engine.Based on the Limited trim level, the Cherokee 80th Anniversary Special Edition costs 51,941 kangaroo bucks ($40,320 at current exchange rates) and features the 3.2-liter Pentastar V6 instead of the 2.4-liter Tigershark four-potter. Rated at 200and 315 Nm (268 horsepower and 232 pound-feet), this engine pulls 2,200 kilograms (4,850 pounds) in this application.The Grand Cherokee in anniversary clothes also rocks Limited goodies to justify its high price tag of 66,941 Australian dollars ($51,970), and its motor also comes in the guise of the Pentastar V6. The 3.6-liter variant is more potent, of course, but the biggest change over the Cherokee is the ZF 8HP eight-speed automatic transmission designed by ZF Friedrichshafen.Last but certainly not least, the Wrangler comes in the guise of a four-door Unlimited with the Overland equipment group and the same transmission-engine combo as the Grand Cherokee. Surprisingly enough, it’s the most expensive of the lot as well at 71,941 Australian dollars ($55,855), although the ladder frame makes it easier to produce and repair.