Jeep Wagoneer Totally Demolished After Delivery Truck Driver Makes a Costly Mistake

Waiting for your brand new car to deliver can be a painful experience, especially when you learn that it was completely destroyed while in transit. Although rare, these things happen, as we can see from this unlucky Jeep Wagoneer’s encounter with a bridge in Detroit.
Truck drivers are supposed to know exactly how high their rigs are. This information must be carefully matched with the clearance data marked on every bridge they might come across. When the bridge is higher, everything goes smoothly, but disaster ensues when it’s the opposite. But not every time the truck’s height is a given and, depending on what it carries, the load can extend higher than the lowest bridge in its path.
This is a harsh lesson for a truck driver transporting brand new Jeeps to their customers. While passing under a bridge on the I-375 in Detroit, one unlucky Jeep Wagoneer on the upper platform clipped a bridge and ended up vertical at the Lafayette overpass. The maximum allowed height marked on the bridge is 14.33 feet (4.37 meters), as you can see in the pictures, so the total height of the truck plus the Wagoneers must have been higher.
The shock was so powerful that the Jeep got lodged under the bridge. The SUV looks as if a bomb exploded inside, with all the glass surfaces broken and hardly any sheet of metal on its body left intact. Its roof was also ripped off, not that it matters, considering this Wagoneer is a total wreck. The car carrier truck can be seen further ahead on the side of the road. Hopefully, this was the only car damaged while passing under the bridge.
It’s already unfortunate with all the wait times for a new vehicle, but having your brand new car destroyed right before you could drive it home is even sadder. Just imagine a new waiting counter starting to tick from the moment this happens, which adds more delays to the already excruciatingly long delivery time. And it’s not like these unexpected problems are easy to deal with.
A Ford Bronco customer who placed the order two years ago was about to finally get his beloved Bronco. But then, he learned that his car was severely damaged in a hailstorm, so he was forced to get through the whole ordering process again. Hopefully, the guy who ordered the white Jeep Wagoneer will not have the same bitter experience when he re-orders his SUV. Fingers crossed.
UPDATE: Driver of a car carrier was traveling northbound 375 when a jeep Wagoneer on the top of the car carrier clipped the bridge and ended up vertical at the Lafayette overpass. Driver of the car carrier is okay . @wxyzdetroit pic.twitter.com/qR3Bdanfhf— Peter Maxwell (@petermaxwelltv) July 22, 2022