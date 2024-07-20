Jeep Trackhawk on Large Forgiatos Looks Like a Military-Grade Vehicle

For a model that has been dead for a few years, the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk certainly gets a lot of attention. Unfortunately, Jeep does not plan to bring this moniker back for the latest generation Grand Cherokee, which is getting ready for its first mid-cycle refresh as we speak.
The upcoming Jeep Grand Cherokee is expected for the 2026 model year and was recently spied on public roads. It had a camouflaged face with the usual design updates, and it should sport a different rear bumper and new taillights when it debuts, alongside a new infotainment system, which was also under wraps on the scooped tester.
We wouldn't hold our breath for any significant upgrades under the hood, and if you were hoping for the company to bring back the magnificent Trackhawk, you'll be disappointed to learn that it is not in the pipeline. Thus, all you can do is search the used car market for one. The most affordable examples are usually valued at around $80,000, and low-mileage ones tend to change hands for roughly double the money.
You're probably wondering why we've gathered here today, and the reason is another tweaked copy of the mighty Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. The vehicle enjoys its fifteen minutes of online fame courtesy of Forgiato's social media, which only released three images of it (plus the two ones we cropped for the gallery). And it is one stunning-looking project, save for one aspect that we will reveal in just a few moments.
Now, can you guess what we don't like about this project? Yep, the wheels. The pattern doesn't do justice to this model, and for what it's worth, the alloys are simply too large. We reckon it would've looked better with a set of multi-spoke alloys in a smaller diameter. Moreover, it doesn't make any sense to paint the calipers teal (or is that light blue?). Other than that, we cannot complain about anything, especially the mighty Hellcat motor.
The 6.2L supercharged V8 is good for 645 pound-feet (875 Nm) of torque and 707 hp (717 ps/527 kW). This is enough to rocket the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk to 62 mph (100 kph) in three and a half seconds and turn it into an eleven-second vehicle down the quarter-mile.
This mighty super SUV features a military green wrap that looks awesome. It also has some black trim here and there and sports deep-tinted windows for much-deserved privacy. Should you ask Forgiato about the icing on the cake, they will tell you it is the new wheelset. It has a Y-spoke design, the company's logo on the center caps, and thin rubber made by Pirelli. We can also see teal brake calipers behind the new wheels that feature a finish similar to the car's exterior.
