Jeep Trackhawk Challenges Dodge Redeye to Quarter-Mile Duel, Both Are 9-Second Cars

Here’s something that you have probably not seen in a rather long time: a drag race between the mighty Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye, and it’s engine-sharing cousin from Jeep, the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.
Filmed at the Tulsa Raceway Park in Oklahoma, presumably a few days ago, the battle had an obvious winner, at first glance that is. In case you forgot, the Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye holds the upper ground in terms of straight-line performance over its ad-hoc rival.
Want to talk about numbers? That would be 3.4 seconds needed from naught to 60 mph (0-97 kph), and around 10 seconds required to complete the quarter mile, without any outside intervention. The supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine pumps out 797 horsepower and 707 pound-feet (959 Nm) of torque, and handling all that thrust is easier said than done.
In the white corner, the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk packs the same engine, albeit with slightly less power. You’re looking at 707 hp and 645 lb-ft (875 Nm) available via the fun pedal, and despite being short on power, and much heavier than the low-riding Dodge, it is almost as fast. The 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) is dealt with in the region of 3.5 seconds, and on a good day, it too is a 10-second car.
Now, if you paid attention to the title, then you know that these two are not exactly stock, as at the end of the run, one of them posted almost 9.5 seconds, with a 147.83 mph (237.91 kph) exit speed, whereas the other did a little over 9.8 seconds, at 144.49 mph (232.53 kph). So, think you can spot the winner? There’s only one way to find out which one was quicker on that day, and you know what to do next, don’t you? Oh, and don’t close the video after watching the said drag race, as the same Redeye is then shown taking on one bad Mustang.
