Jeep Trackhawk Ain't Impressed by the Lamborghini Aventador, Puts It in the Obituaries

The Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is definitely one of those rides that belong between four padded walls, as it is immensely powerful and insanely quick in a straight line for what is still, in essence, a family car.
Proof stand the countless videos that show it in action at the drag strip, beating some big names, including one of its arch rivals, the Lamborghini Urus, on several occasions.
In this instance, however, it didn’t meet the super SUV from the Sant’Agata Bolognese marque, but their flagship supercar, which was recently retired. The yellow Aventador lined up at the start line next to the American vehicle, being cheered by the crowd, and looking all confident that it has what it takes to beat the hell out of the big bad Jeep.
When the lights turned green, the driver of the Lambo stepped on the gas, a few tenths of a second before the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. At this moment, it seemed like the blue-blooded exotic would keep its advantage toward the end of the run, but a few seconds later, the Jeep overtook it, winning the quarter-mile battle.
Now, we would not have disclosed the outcome, but it is a very rare sight to see an SUV, even one that boasts 707 hp and 645 lb-ft (875 Nm) of torque from its supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine, like the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, win a straight-line sprint against a full-blown supercar.
But fret not, because the video embedded down below is still worth watching. The footage is 4 minutes and 45 seconds long and shows the Hellcat-powered machine go to war with other fast vehicles, including a Ferrari, a Porsche, a Brabus AMG, a BMW M, and an Audi Sport. Thus, this is the part where we invite you to take a short break and hit the play button.
