Jeep Teases New Seven-Seater SUV Dubbed the Meridian, Though Not for North America

There is basically a Jeep out there for every occasion, yet the company believes there is still room in the market for more such products. Thus, they are getting ready to unveil the 2022 Meridian, a new high-rider that will be a forbidden fruit in our market.
Developed in India exclusively for the local market, the Jeep Meridian is nothing more than a rebadged Commander, in turn, a slightly longer version of the Compass, which comes to life at the Goiana, Pernambuco facility, in Brazil.
The Commander measures 187.8 in (4,769 mm) in length, 73.2 in (1,859 mm) in width, and 66.2 in (1,682 mm) in height, with a 110-in (2,794-mm) long wheelbase. If anything, the upcoming Meridian, teased on video at the bottom of the page, should have an identical footprint.
“From performance, to looks, and comfort, to off-roading driving prowess, the Jeep Meridian is truly unmatched in its category,” said Jeep India’s head honcho, Nipun Mahajan. “We tested this SUV on every kind of terrain India has to offer by taking it on a challenging journey, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari (~2,175 miles/3,500 km). I am proud to say the Jeep Meridian performed flawlessly.”
Dressed in a unique camouflage, whose pattern was inspired by some of the country’s most iconic scenery, the vehicle is named after the 77th meridian east of Greenwich, which extends from the North Pole to the South Pole, going through India.
Expected to premiere in a few weeks/months, according to the local media, before launching this summer, the 2022 Jeep Meridian is understood to pack a 2.0-liter diesel unit. The turbocharged engine might kick out in the region of 200 hp, directed to the front wheels perhaps via a nine-speed automatic transmission. The all-wheel drive system is believed to be reserved for the upper grades.
