autoevolution

Jeep Renegade Gains Tough Mudder Special Edition In The UK

 
7 Jun 2017, 9:46 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The Renegade, while dissed by some purists of the brand, has been a lucrative affair for Jeep in all corners of the world. From almost 61,000 units sold in the U.S. in 2015, the Renegade moved 106,605 copies in 2016. The trend is also visible in the Old Continent, where the Renegade sold 76,203 examples last year.
With the UK counting as one of the best markets for the subcompact sport utility vehicle, it comes as no surprise that a special edition is gladly welcomed. Limited to only one hundred units, the so-called “Tough Mudder” is all about the looks. Available in Omaha Orange or Carbon Black, the newcomer is beautified by 17-inch gloss black alloy wheels and a contrasting Badge of Honor decal affixed to the hood.

For extra specialness, the Tough Mudder comes with unique merchandise. Think wristband, towel, cap, lanyard, drawstring bag, and a water bottle. As far as the interior is concerned, it’s business as usual here for the UK-spec Renegade. Somewhat underwhelmingly, the only visual highlight here comes in the form of orange detailing.

Based on the full-on Trailhawk variant, the Tough Mudder boasts an all-wheel-drive system with Selec-Terrain, Hill Descent Control, and an Active Drive Low feature that provides a 20:1 crawl ratio for maximum off-road capability. Paired to a nine-speed automatic, the 2.0-liter Multijet turbo diesel hiding under the hood produces a maximum of 140 hp at 3,750 rpm and 350 Nm of torque at 1,750 rpm.

Priced at £27,795 on-the-road, the Tough Mudder is gifted with a Uconnect 5.0-inch infotainment system with satellite navigation and live services, numbered stickers on the upper rear three-quarter panel, and heated front seats. “We are thrilled to partner in launching the limited edition Renegade Tough Mudders,” declared Will Dean, the chief exec of the endurance event series. “I look forward to getting behind the wheel of the Renegade myself."

Jeep Renegade Special Edition Jeep SUV 4x4 UK
 
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
 

Our JEEP Testdrives:

2015 Jeep Renegade Trailhawk 78
2014 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon by Rugged Ridge56
2015 JEEP Cherokee74
2014 JEEP Grand Cherokee SRT82
JEEP Wrangler Facelift56
JEEP Wrangler 56