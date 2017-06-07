Jeep Renegade Gains Tough Mudder Special Edition In The UK

The Renegade, while dissed by some purists of the brand, has been a lucrative affair for Jeep
in all corners of the world. From almost 61,000 units sold in the U.S. in 2015, the Renegade moved 106,605 copies in 2016. The trend is also visible in the Old Continent, where the Renegade sold 76,203 examples last year.
With the UK
counting as one of the best markets for the subcompact sport utility vehicle, it comes as no surprise that a special edition is gladly welcomed. Limited to only one hundred units, the so-called “Tough Mudder”
is all about the looks. Available in Omaha Orange or Carbon Black, the newcomer is beautified by 17-inch gloss black alloy wheels and a contrasting Badge of Honor decal affixed to the hood.
For extra specialness, the Tough Mudder comes with unique merchandise. Think wristband, towel, cap, lanyard, drawstring bag, and a water bottle. As far as the interior is concerned, it’s business as usual here for the UK-spec Renegade
. Somewhat underwhelmingly, the only visual highlight here comes in the form of orange detailing.
Based on the full-on Trailhawk variant, the Tough Mudder boasts an all-wheel-drive system with Selec-Terrain, Hill Descent Control, and an Active Drive Low feature that provides a 20:1 crawl ratio for maximum off-road capability. Paired to a nine-speed automatic
, the 2.0-liter Multijet turbo diesel hiding under the hood produces a maximum of 140 hp at 3,750 rpm and 350 Nm of torque at 1,750 rpm.
Priced at £27,795 on-the-road, the Tough Mudder is gifted with a Uconnect
5.0-inch infotainment system with satellite navigation and live services, numbered stickers on the upper rear three-quarter panel, and heated front seats. “We are thrilled to partner in launching the limited edition Renegade Tough Mudders,”
declared Will Dean, the chief exec of the endurance event series. “I look forward to getting behind the wheel of the Renegade myself."