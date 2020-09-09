5 AEV Outpost II Is the Awesome Jeep Wrangler Conversion You Can’t Have

Jeep Pitches a Tent 250 Feet in the Air, Welcomes You to the Renegade Motel

Here’s to hoping you’re not afraid of heights, because Jeep is inviting you to the most extreme staycation hotspot. To promote the hybrid Renegade, Jeep has announced the Renegade Motel experience in London, the United Kingdom. 19 photos



Technicalities aside, what is actually being promised is a night on a portaledge, a hanging tent system. The tent is pitched on one of the yellow pylons at The O2, at 250 feet (76 meters) above ground, with the two winners being able to take in the amazing views at sunset and dawn over Canary Wharf. They will be provided with warm sleeping bags, power supply, wi-fi hotspot, and Amazon Alexa connectivity.



The experience will include dinner at The O2 and breakfast and 24-hour concierge, and also a ride in the new



“By suspending the world’s first urban cliff camping Motel on The O2 roof, we’re giving Brits a unique opportunity to see and enjoy London from an exhilarating new vantage point,” Damien Dally, country manager Jeep UK, says in a statement. “We won’t be stopping there, with our Renegade Roof Top Motel we are planning a tour to other well-loved UK cities to offer even more spectacular views.”



Indeed, once the Renegade Motel closes up shop, Renegade “Roof Top” Motels will pop up in select UK cities. These will include a TentBox on the roof of the Jeep, so Brits will be able to taste the adventure even if they’re afraid of heights.



